EFF leader Julius Malema called MacG's Podcast and Chill a political tool designed to pull young South Africans away from political consciousness

Podcast and Chill Network hit back with a satirical video mixing studio footage with nighttime event clips, directly addressing Malema's comments

Mzansi weighed in on the heated exchange between Malema and the popular podcast, with opinions sharply divided online

MacG's Podcast and Chill responded to Julius Malema. Image: macgunleashed, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Julius Malema came for MacG and Podcast and Chill — and the network did not hold back. A sharp, satirical video response went viral on X after the EFF leader branded the beloved podcast a vehicle for stripping young South Africans of their political awareness.

At an EFF press briefing held at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg on Thursday, 30 July 2026, Malema pulled no punches.

"It's called MacG Podcast. It's a political party, that thing. Its role is to depoliticise the youth," he said, framing the show as a deliberate instrument of political disengagement aimed squarely at the country's young people.

Podcast and Chill hits back at Malema

The network responded quickly, posting a compilation-style video on X of Malema drinking and partying.

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The video's narration took aim at Malema's commentary on alcohol, with the clip suggesting the EFF leader, who appeared on Podcast and Chill in 2022, was making hypocritical claims about drinking culture among young South Africans. The caption read:

"Malema a re we are depoliticising the youth 👀 @Julius_S_Malema when can we submit our manifesto 📍 #MoreThanFlipFlops #DepoliticisingChillers"

Watch the Podcast and Chill Network's response below:

Mzansi reacts to Podcast and Chill's response to Malema

South Africans were quick to weigh in, and the debate was anything but one-sided.

Here are some of the comments:

@MabitselaD pointed out an apparent contradiction in Malema's own conduct:

"He criticises podcasters for insulting women, yet in the same press briefing he claimed that a certain woman 'doesn't bathe.' If this is how he speaks while out of power, imagine what he could do with the powers of the presidency."

@P_kayZA pushed back on the podcast's response:

"Ok this is nonsense… yes we are supporting u but don't think our support will continue to be there while talking nonsense about us. Digging old videos of a young Malema drunk is pure madness… Yes, he used to drink, and he cautions the youth about alcohol through his experience."

@mathopz kept it brief:

"The minute you get to criticise podcasters as a politician, know that you are no longer in power."

@SiyandaBengz offered a more cynical read:

"Well, the guy once said Holomisa said no publicity is bad publicity; he is saying all this nonsense to get a response on Monday's episode. He needs the numbers. That thing is dying a slow death; he is using the show to get attention qha. Kubi pha."

@themba_makhubo defended Malema's broader point:

"He also said you're a political party, don't be a selective listener, and he also said you insulted Minnie Dlamini. It shows he touched a nerve."

Mzansi reacted to Podcast and Chill's response to Malema. Image: macgunleashed, julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

Podcaster responds to Malema after child maintenance jab

Podcast and Chill aren't the only ones who were targeted by Malema during his press briefing.

Podcast host and social commentator Penuel Mlotshwa fired back at Julius Malema, as reported by Briefly News.

This was after Malema called out podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa over unpaid maintenance.

Source: Briefly News