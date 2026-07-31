Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt raised concerns about the All Blacks using Athlone Stadium as a training base ahead of their Cape Town fixture

The arrangement forced Stellies to relocate their opening PSL home match against AmaZulu from Cape Town to Durban

Hunt warned that the situation would effectively leave his side facing seven consecutive away games at the start of the season

Stellenbosch FC head coach Gavin Hunt has publicly challenged the decision to allow the All Blacks to use Athlone Stadium as a training venue, arguing the arrangement has directly disadvantaged his club at the start of the new PSL season.

The New Zealand national rugby squad will base their preparations at Athlone ahead of their opening match in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, set for next Friday against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium.

Stellies forced to play home match away

The use of the facility by the touring All Blacks has left Stellenbosch without access to their home ground, compelling the club to shift their first Premiership fixture of the season against AmaZulu to Durban. Hunt made clear he views this as a significant operational setback.

"Facilities are a big problem," Hunt said.

"We basically now have seven away games in a row [because we even have to play our home games on the road]. Urgh! I don't know! Something has got to be done. I mean, how can the All Blacks train at Athlone?! Anyway…"

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Hunt calls for structural change

The Stellenbosch coach's frustration centres on what he perceives as a lack of consideration for football clubs when major rugby events book shared municipal infrastructure. Athlone Stadium, located in Cape Town, serves as a key training and match venue for clubs in the region.

Hunt did not direct his criticism at the All Blacks directly but questioned the broader process that allowed the booking to proceed at the expense of an established PSL club's home schedule.

The All Blacks' first match of the Greatest Rivalry series against the Stormers takes place on 8 August 2026 at Cape Town Stadium.

Source: Briefly News