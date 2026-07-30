Springboks star Herschel Jantjies signed a two-year deal with French Top 14 club Bayonne last year after leaving the Stormers

Bayonne's director of rugby is reportedly willing to release Jantjies despite losing two senior scrumhalves ahead of the new campaign

The development comes as Jantjies has forced his way back into the Springbok squad after a three-year international absence

Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies could be heading for an early exit from French club Bayonne, with reports emerging that the Top 14 side is open to releasing the 30-year-old less than a year into his two-year contract.

Jantjies joined Bayonne from the Stormers ahead of last season, but his debut campaign was disrupted by a thumb injury sustained early in the year. He still managed 20 appearances and crossed for two tries before the season concluded.

Bayonne open to releasing Jantjies

According to RugbyPass, Bayonne are now willing to sanction Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse Jantjies' departure, despite previously viewing him as a key part of their plans for the new season.

The decision comes after the French club lost experienced scrumhalves Maxime Machenaud and Baptiste Germain, with director of rugby Laurent Travers initially identifying Jantjies as the leading candidate to take over the starting role. That would have left Léo Coly and Baptiste Tilloles as the club's other senior options in the position.

However, Bayonne's stance has reportedly changed because of concerns over Jantjies' increasing involvement with the Springboks. The club fears regular international commitments could leave them without a frontline scrumhalf during crucial periods of the domestic campaign, prompting them to consider allowing him to move on.

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Jantjies back in Springbok contention

Jantjies' uncertain club future comes at a crucial point in his international career. After spending three years out of the Springbok setup, he earned a recall from coach Rassie Erasmus and made an immediate impact by coming off the bench to score in South Africa's commanding 43-0 Nations Championship victory over Wales.

The scrumhalf has retained his place in the squad for next month's once-off Test against Argentina and is widely expected to remain involved for the rest of the international season.

Erasmus is believed to favour Jantjies joining a South African United Rugby Championship (URC) side, as it would make player management easier while limiting the travel demands associated with overseas rugby.

Despite that preference, a move back to South Africa does not appear straightforward. None of the country's URC franchises currently have a clear vacancy, leaving Jantjies with few immediate opportunities to secure a return to domestic club rugby.

Source: Briefly News