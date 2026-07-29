Seputla Sebogodi passed away on 16 July 2026 due to diabetes-related complications, leaving Mzansi disheartened

After his funeral, three of his most notable TV roles across South African productions were shared

The tribute reignited conversations about Sebogodi's remarkable acting range, from comedy to drama across decades on screen

SeSeputla Sebogodi's most memorable TV roles were celebrated after his death. Image: seputlasebogodi

Source: Instagram

South Africa lost one of its most beloved television actors when Seputla Sebogodi passed away on 16 July 2026, following complications linked to diabetes. In the days after his funeral, a news publication shared a tribute infographic highlighting three of his standout roles, reminding fans just how wide his acting range truly was.

Three roles that defined Sebogodi's legacy

The infographic by Kaya 99 traced three of his more recent TV appearances. In 2020, he appeared in the festive series How to Ruin Christmas as Edmond Mokoena, a family patriarch whose mix of warmth and humour earned him a recurring spot after what began as a guest role.

He later joined The River in 2021 as Mohumi Ditshweni, Tumi's biological father and a formidable opponent to the iconic Lindiwe Dikana. His arrival on the show reportedly shifted the balance of the Dikana family storyline in a significant way. He later took on a supporting role in Scandal! in 2023, appearing as Kgopolo during the soapie's Christmas storyline.

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While the infographic focused on his later career, Sebogodi's legacy stretches back much further. He became a household name through his role as the hilarious, womanising Nkwesheng in Bophelo ke Semphekgo, a character that endeared him to generations of viewers. He later delivered one of his most emotionally resonant performances as Kenneth Mashaba in Generations, before it rebranded to Generations: The Legacy. The steadfast husband devoted to his "little Dinny," a role that showcased his ability to bring genuine tenderness to the screen.

Across decades in the industry, Sebogodi moved fluidly between comedy and drama, between villain and hero, between guest slots and leading roles, proving himself one of the most versatile performers South African television had seen. His death leaves a void that will be felt across both the industry and its audiences for years to come.

Seputla Sebogodi's most iconic roles. Image: seputlasebogodi.

Source: Instagram

Seputa's sister complains about his burial place

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mary Kau, the sister of the late Generations actor Seputla Sebogodi, voiced support for a court bid to exhume his remains.

Kau reportedly revealed that she had not seen her brother's body since his passing on 15 July 2026, as both families remain at odds.

Source: Briefly News