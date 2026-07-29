“The Audacity of These Two”: Mel Viljoen Mocked As Old Luxury Clip Resurfaces Amid Legal Fund Woes
- A TikToker resurfaced a clip of Mel Viljoen declaring herself a millionaire while showing off designer goods
- The video was contrasted with a screenshot of a public fundraiser for husband Peet Viljoen's legal defence
- South Africans called out the apparent contradiction between the Viljoens' displayed wealth and their public appeal for cash
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
A South African TikToker set the internet alight on 8 July 2026 after posting a video which placed Mel Viljoen's public image under a harsh spotlight. The creator, TikTok user @its_the_corn, used sharp Afrikaans humour to draw a glaring contrast between Mel's very public display of wealth and a fundraising campaign launched to cover the legal costs of her husband, Peet Viljoen.
Millionaire or not?
The video opens with a clip from a Netwerk24 interview in which Mel sits confidently and announces, "As I sit here, I'm a millionaire," while showing off a Louis Vuitton tote bag, designer clothing, and expensive perfume. The tone shifts immediately when the creator cuts to a screenshot of the "Support Peet Viljoen Defence Fund Project" poster, which asked everyday South Africans, including salon clients, to contribute money toward Peet's legal fees.
He pointed out what many viewers quickly agreed was an uncomfortable contradiction. For a woman who had so openly broadcast her financial status to the public, returning to that same public with a collection tin struck many as tone-deaf.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Watch the TikTok video that sparked the debate below:
Mzansi weighs in
Commenters questioned how a self-declared millionaire could ask ordinary people to fund what TikTok user @its_the_corn called "criminal husband's" costly legal battle.
User @Skye-Harmony said:
"The actual audacity of these two 🤣."
User @Koni wrote:
"Verkoop al die klere en die ring, dalk is die ring costume jewellery." (Sell all the clothes and the ring, maybe the ring is costume jewellery.)
User @Hunter commented:
"Dankie dat jy alles so vertoon ek is seker die balju maak notas." (Thanks for showing everything off, I'm sure the sheriff is taking notes.)
User @Clint CR asked:
"Is the perfume bottle half empty or half full?"
User @VoLtArEn43 joked:
"Sys mos peet sy buddy laat sy hom back 😄." (She is Peet's buddy; let her back him)."
User @auntyrotter replied:
"Well said 😆!"
3 Briefly News articles about Mel Viljoen
- A local comedian shared a hilarious parody video mocking reality star Mel Viljoen’s recent eNCA live studio interview walkout, sparking laughter online.
- A viral throwback clip of Mel and Peet Viljoen's luxurious Pretoria mansion reignited online debate about the source of their lavish lifestyle.
- Comedian @unwokepope shared a hilarious roast of 'Mel Miljoen' over her "rented protesters" and her wild plan to sue the state, leaving Mzansi in stitches.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za