A TikToker resurfaced a clip of Mel Viljoen declaring herself a millionaire while showing off designer goods

The video was contrasted with a screenshot of a public fundraiser for husband Peet Viljoen's legal defence

South Africans called out the apparent contradiction between the Viljoens' displayed wealth and their public appeal for cash

A video resurfacing online shows Mel Viljoen bragging about her high-flying, luxury lifestyle. Image: @its_the_corn

Source: TikTok

A South African TikToker set the internet alight on 8 July 2026 after posting a video which placed Mel Viljoen's public image under a harsh spotlight. The creator, TikTok user @its_the_corn, used sharp Afrikaans humour to draw a glaring contrast between Mel's very public display of wealth and a fundraising campaign launched to cover the legal costs of her husband, Peet Viljoen.

Millionaire or not?

The video opens with a clip from a Netwerk24 interview in which Mel sits confidently and announces, "As I sit here, I'm a millionaire," while showing off a Louis Vuitton tote bag, designer clothing, and expensive perfume. The tone shifts immediately when the creator cuts to a screenshot of the "Support Peet Viljoen Defence Fund Project" poster, which asked everyday South Africans, including salon clients, to contribute money toward Peet's legal fees.

He pointed out what many viewers quickly agreed was an uncomfortable contradiction. For a woman who had so openly broadcast her financial status to the public, returning to that same public with a collection tin struck many as tone-deaf.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Watch the TikTok video that sparked the debate below:

Mzansi weighs in

Commenters questioned how a self-declared millionaire could ask ordinary people to fund what TikTok user @its_the_corn called "criminal husband's" costly legal battle.

User @Skye-Harmony said:

"The actual audacity of these two 🤣."

User @Koni wrote:

"Verkoop al die klere en die ring, dalk is die ring costume jewellery." (Sell all the clothes and the ring, maybe the ring is costume jewellery.)

User @Hunter commented:

"Dankie dat jy alles so vertoon ek is seker die balju maak notas." (Thanks for showing everything off, I'm sure the sheriff is taking notes.)

User @Clint CR asked:

"Is the perfume bottle half empty or half full?"

User @VoLtArEn43 joked:

"Sys mos peet sy buddy laat sy hom back 😄." (She is Peet's buddy; let her back him)."

User @auntyrotter replied:

"Well said 😆!"

3 Briefly News articles about Mel Viljoen

A local comedian shared a hilarious parody video mocking reality star Mel Viljoen’s recent eNCA live studio interview walkout, sparking laughter online.

A viral throwback clip of Mel and Peet Viljoen's luxurious Pretoria mansion reignited online debate about the source of their lavish lifestyle.

Comedian @unwokepope shared a hilarious roast of 'Mel Miljoen' over her "rented protesters" and her wild plan to sue the state, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

Source: Briefly News