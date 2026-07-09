A throwback video of Mel Viljoen touring her luxurious Pretoria home resurfaced amid the family's financial and legal troubles

Peet Viljoen's arrest prompted the family to launch a BackaBuddy campaign seeking R400,000 for his legal fees

South Africans reacted with disbelief as the opulent lifestyle shown in the old footage contrasted sharply with their current situation

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An old video of Mel Viljoen welcoming the cameras into her home started an online debate. Image: @kyknett

Source: TikTok

A video of reality TV star Mel Viljoen showing off her extravagant Pretoria home has resurfaced at the worst possible time. Originally posted by TikTok account @kyknett in January 2023, the clip has found a second life online following Peet Viljoen's arrest and the family's public appeal for financial help. In the footage, Mel takes viewers through her favourite corners of the sprawling property, including a spacious bedroom and a walk-in closet stocked with designer clothing.

Mel Viljoen's home tour sparks a debate

The home was every bit the picture of success and abundance. The contrast with the family's current circumstances could not be more stark. Peet and Mel Viljoen have since launched a BackaBuddy fundraising campaign, asking the public to contribute towards R400,000 in legal fees related to Peet's arrest. The appeal drew immediate attention and sent many South Africans back to that old tour video with fresh eyes.

Watch the throwback tour of Mel Viljoen's Pretoria mansion in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Viljoen throwback

South Africans were not short of words when the clip began circulating again, and the comments section filled up quickly with a mix of shock, sympathy and dry humour.

User @Zamadoda.DJ said:

"A few moments later."

User @Nodeadbeat shared:

"Life, neh!"

User @ZetaLee USA added:

"Ja en nou. Wa sit jy (nd now. Where are you sitting)?"

User @SR said:

"Aged well."

User @Jk Eli commented:

"No matter how good it's going things can always turn around."

@Letlhogonolo shared:

"Life can switch up."

3 Briefly News articles about the Viljoens

Comedian @unwokepope shared a hilarious roast of 'Mel Miljoen' over her "rented protesters" and her wild plan to sue the state, leaving Mzansi in stitches.

A socialite celebrated the closure of Mel's BackaBuddy campaign for her husband Peet, which was shut down for violating platform standards.

A local comedian shared a hilarious parody video mocking reality star Mel Viljoen’s recent eNCA live studio interview walkout, sparking laughter online.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News