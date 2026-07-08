A South African influencer celebrated the closure of Peet Viljoen and his wife Mel's BackaBuddy campaign, which was shut down for violating platform standards

The Defence Fund campaign had only raised R3,520 before BackaBuddy removed it for breaching its community integrity guidelines

South Africans online cheered the closure, saying the couple's racist remarks could not be erased by apologies

Mel Viljoen has hit a major roadblock after her online crowdfunding venture was permanently shut down. Image: @yesitsmetoolz

Source: TikTok

A South African influencer had a lot to say after BackaBuddy shut down the Defence Fund campaign set up by Peet Viljoen and his wife Mel on 7 July 2026. The campaign, which had raised just R3,520 before it was removed, was closed by the crowdfunding platform for violating its terms and conditions, which exist to protect donors and uphold the integrity of the community.

Peet Viljoen's BackaBuddy campaign closes

The creator, TikTok user @yesitsmetoolz, could hardly contain his laughter at the news. He made clear that no amount of apologies from the couple would be enough to undo the racist comments they had reportedly made. Many South Africans who followed the story agreed with that sentiment, with several noting that Peet deserved to remain behind bars over allegations that he defrauded many people across the country.

Watch the TikTok video reaction that had South Africa laughing below:

Mzansi reacts to the BackaBuddy closure

South Africans in the comments were quick to share their thoughts:

User @Sbuda wrote:

"He can sell his clothes to raise funds."

User @levuvu_babygirl🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️ said:

"When it rains, it pours, yoh!"

User @Refilwe joked:

"BackaBuddy said, 'You could try Sears' 😭"

User @bandileclara asked:

"Who donated that R3k in the first place 😮‍💨?"

User @Mariyam Darries noted:

"Kiki and Malcolm can help them; she was so supportive of them."

User @Erny signed off with:

"Backabuddy, Lala, you'll forever be famous 😂"

3 Briefly News articles about the Viljoens

A local comedian shared a hilarious parody video mocking reality star Mel Viljoen’s recent eNCA live studio interview walkout, sparking laughter online.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

A humorous content creator captured Mzansi's attention with an amusing skit poking fun at the bizarre theft claims made by the Viljoens while in their US detention.

Source: Briefly News