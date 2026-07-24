A South African couple who resettled in the US under a refugee programme were filmed reuniting with their two pet dogs at a kennel

The dogs had spent months apart from their owners after being shipped separately, since the programme does not cover pet travel

South Africans online were split, with some praising the reunion and others questioning the resources behind it

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Pictures of the family and their dogs. Images: Colonel Chris Wyatt

Source: Youtube

A South African refugee family in the US shared footage of an emotional reunion with their two pet dogs, sparking mixed reactions online. The clip, posted by YouTuber Chris Wyatt, showed the couple embracing their animals at a US animal care centre months after leaving South Africa.

Emotional scenes at the kennel

Wyatt filmed the couple walking into the facility before their dogs bolted straight toward them. The animals appeared to recognise their owners within seconds. Staff at the centre looked on as the family embraced their pets. The dogs were later introduced to their new American home.

Wyatt explained that refugees are not allowed to bring pets through the official programme. Families must arrange transport privately, and it usually comes at a steep price. He said the couple had placed their dogs in kennels back home before their own flight to the US. The animals were then shipped separately, reportedly costing thousands of dollars in total.

A report by The South African detailed how the resettlement scheme leaves pet owners to sort out logistics alone. Applicants must still meet strict international travel rules for their animals. Dogs need microchips and full vaccination records, including proof of rabies shots. A vet must also certify the animal is fit to fly. Some states require an additional inspection once the pets arrive.

Wyatt said moving countries is already hard, and coordinating pets from South Africa adds another layer of stress. He added that understanding the process matters, whether people are planning their own move or helping someone else through it.

The clip has since circulated widely, with South Africans sharing a range of reactions online. Some called the reunion heartwarming and said it should be the norm. Others questioned the resources behind the move, with one commenter asking if the pets now counted as African American. A few pointed out the cost involved in shipping pets abroad, while others simply said the footage made their day.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Source: Briefly News