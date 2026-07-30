AVBOB PERSONAL LOANS: The Loan That Knows How Life Goes. Image Supplied

Source: UGC

AVBOB is diversifying, and is now offering personal loans from its subsidiary, AVBOB Financial Services.

When life takes an unexpected turn, having a trusted partner by your side makes all the difference. For years, AVBOB has stood with families during their most difficult moments, offering dignity, care and unwavering support through our funeral and insurance services. Today, we are proud to extend that same commitment to your everyday financial needs.

Introducing the AVBOB Personal Loans – a natural extension of the trust we’ve built with our members. We understand that life happens and that challenges often don’t come with a warning. Whether it is covering emergency expenses, managing school fees, handling home repairs, or simply easing monthly pressure, access to reliable funding can provide peace of mind when you need it most.

Why choose AVBOB?

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The Loan That Knows How Life Goes. Image Supplied

Source: UGC

What sets our personal loan apart is simple! We know you. As an existing member, you’re part of a community we’ve been serving for years. Because for funerals or loans, we put family first, always. Over and above these, we offer:

Quick approval : Our streamlined application process means you can receive approval (after the affordability assessment) for your personal loan quickly, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. Upon timely submission of the correct documents, we can get the money into your chosen bank account within 1 business day.

Our streamlined application process means you can receive approval (after the affordability assessment) for your personal loan quickly, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. Upon timely submission of the correct documents, we can get the money into your chosen bank account within 1 business day. Dedicated support : Our AVBOB family is here to guide you through every step of the process.

Our family is here to guide you through every step of the process. Flexible: AVBOB Personal Loans are small, short-term loans tailored to meet your short-term financial needs, with loans ranging from R100 - R8 000 with flexible repayments of up to 180 days.

Personal Loans are small, short-term loans tailored to meet your short-term financial needs, with loans ranging from R100 - R8 000 with flexible repayments of up to 180 days. Accessibility: AVBOB Personal Loans are digitally accessible, affordable and a supportive financial solution.

Fees and charges

Interest rate of 4.5% per month for your first loan, interest on subsequent loans within the same calendar year will be 3% per month .

per month for your first loan, interest on subsequent loans within the same calendar year will be per month Service fee of R69 per month

per month Once off Initiation fee depending on loan value

Example of a loan, charges and term:

Loan Value R8 000 Term 6 months Total Monthly Service Fees R414,00 Total Initiation Fees R994.75 Total fees R1 408.75 Total Interest R1 219.85 Total Value of Credit R10 628.60 Total Monthly Instalment value R1 771.42

Who can apply for an AVBOB Personal Loan?

AVBOB Personal Loans are offered ONLY to existing AVBOB Mutual Society members to cover expenses, such as emergencies, education or home improvements etc.

How do I apply for the AVBOB Personal Loan? Log in to the AVBOB self-service portal [https://selfservice.avbob.co.za/connect/home] Select “AVBOB Personal Loan”

Provide your financial details Choose the loan type Specify the loan amount and term Complete the application form online Upload the required documents Accept the pre-agreement quotation Provide DebiCheck consent Submit your application

AVBOB PERSONAL LOANS: The Loan That Knows How Life Goes. Image Supplied

Source: UGC

What documents do I need to apply?

Your latest payslip

Three months’ copies of your latest bank statements

A copy of your identity document

How long does it take for the loan to be approved?

Loans are typically approved within 1 business day hours if all checks and documents are complete. It may take longer than 8 business hours if additional information is required.

How do I know if my loan is approved?

You will receive an SMS and/or email notification upon approval or decline. You can also check your application status on the self-service portal.

Why was my loan declined?

We understand that life happens and if this happens, do not despair. If your application is declined, we do not leave you wondering. You’ll receive a message via SMS/email explaining the reason, such as affordability, credit score or missing documents, so that you can rectify and reapply.

AVBOB Personal Loans is more than just a financial product, this offering reflects our continued promise to be here for you in more ways than you can imagine. From safeguarding your family’s future to helping you navigate present-day challenges, we remain committed to being there when it matters most.

Contact AVBOB

AVBOB Financial Services: (012) 303 2000

Email: loans@avbob.co.za

AVBOB Financial Services is a registered credit provider (NCRCP19411)

Website: www.AVBOB.co.za

Source: Briefly News