Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba has seemingly made explosive allegations against fellow activist Ngizwe Mchunu

March and March recently cut ties with Mchunu pending an internal investigation into allegations of being offered a payout

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said she only learned about Mchunu's meeting with Ramaphosa through social media

Nkosikhona 'Phakelumthakathi' Ndabandaba implied that Ngizwe Mchunu took a bribe to undermine March and March. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Activist Nkosikhona "Phakelumthakathi" Ndabandaba has publicly implied that Ngizwe Mchunu accepted money to undermine March and March's mass action campaign.

In a video circulating on X, Ndabandaba, dressed in traditional attire and addressing a sizeable audience, claimed that an attempt was made to use a financial payment to ‘another person’ as a way of pressuring him to abandon his cause. While he didn’t mention Mchunu by name, March and March recently accused Mchunu of accepting financial bribes from politicians to soften the movement's stance and reduce the intensity of its planned mass action.

Phakelumthakathi insisted that those tactics would not work with him, as he was a man who chose to do what he was doing because he loves his country.

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Mchunu's meeting with Ramaphosa sparks fallout

The remarks come in the aftermath of a high-level meeting between Mchunu, Ndabandaba, and President Cyril Ramaphosa held ahead of the 30 June deadline set by the movement. March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was not present at the meeting and publicly stated she only became aware of the negotiations through social media, calling the conduct an act of bad faith.

Following the meeting, the March and March movement formally announced that it had suspended its working relationship with Mchunu, citing internal investigations.

Social media users react with scepticism

Ndabandaba's video drew a mixed response online, with many users questioning his credibility.

@MumuMoyo20491 wrote:

"He rejected the money, but has an expensive car that no one knows who bought it for him except himself?"

@TshilidziVerno1 challenged the timing of the statement:

"Why tell us now? Why didn't he make a statement from the moment he left Ramaphosa's office? He is a liar, this one."

@MnguniSakhy was equally dismissive:

"Mthakathi is lying. He said RSA can afford to give each citizen R1 billion (one billion rand) a year for doing nothing."

Ngizwe Mchunu speaks out

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Mchunu's public fallout with the March and March movement, following its decision to distance itself from him.

His emotional response, encapsulated by a powerful ancestral proverb, reveals the depth of his feelings about betrayal and gratitude in collective efforts against illegal immigration.

Source: Briefly News