The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to accept Andrea Johnson's resignation

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head requested to vacate her post with immediate effect

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the MK Party's response to Ramaphosa's decision, criticising it

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The MK Party questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s swift acceptance of Advocate Andrea Johnson’s resignation. Image: Chris McGrath/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has publicly challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to accept the resignation of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson.

Advocate Johnson wrote to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi and President Ramaphosa on Sunday, 26 July 2026, asking to vacate her post with immediate effect. She requested that her contractual three-month notice period be waived.

In her letter, she cited five months of what she described as "unprecedented attacks" on both her person and her official capacity, largely linked to IDAC investigations involving Crime Intelligence officials.

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Johnson also stated that stepping down would prevent further reputational harm to IDAC and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and would avoid what she termed a "costly and time-consuming" fitness-for-office inquiry or protracted legal proceedings.

MK Party pushes for formal investigation

After Ramaphosa accepted Johnson’s request, the MK Party questioned his decision, arguing the speed of his approval created the impression that Johnson was being protected from scrutiny.

The MK Party also argued that Johnson's departure should not serve as a means of escaping accountability. The party has called on both the Presidency and the NPA to ensure that outstanding allegations regarding her fitness for office are resolved through a formal and lawful process.

Beyond those demands, the party confirmed it intends to lodge a complaint with the Legal Practice Council and will bring the matter before Parliament.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans commenting online were largely dismissive of the MK Party's position.

Zithulele Ntobela said:

"Even if Ramaphosa didn't accept it, the MK Party would complain."

Colin Makala agreed:

"Had he taken his time, it would have been, ' Why is he delaying the acceptance."

Tosa Wa Dijana Mofokeng wrote:

"He is decisive, no, he must be slow. He is slow, no, he must be decisive."

Ernest Nhlangoti commented:

"If he acts, it's a problem. If he doesn't, it's a problem again. They must go jump."

Tabiso Shadrack shifted focus, writing:

"They must first tell the world why their boss is delaying the arms deal case till today. We want justice from all angles."

Source: Briefly News