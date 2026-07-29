Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma filed papers at the Johannesburg High Court on 21 July, targeting EFF MP Naledi Chirwa over statements linked to the death of Nhlamulo Sambo

Chirwa allegedly accused Ngobese-Zuma's movement of promoting rhetoric that led to bloodshed following the 19-year-old's fatal stabbing in Mossel Bay in June

Chirwa's legal team confirmed they would oppose the case, citing constitutional protections for parliamentary speeches and fair political comment

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma dragged Naledi Chirwa to the court. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — March and March movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has launched a defamation case against Economic Freedom Fighters MP Naledi Chirwa at the Johannesburg High Court, with papers formally filed on 21 July 2026.

According to TimesLIVE, the legal action stems from statements Chirwa made following the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay in early June 2026. On 1 June, Chirwa republished a Facebook post suggesting Sambo's death was driven by xenophobia and Afrophobia, adding a comment that Ngobese-Zuma was "jumping for joy" and that her movement's rhetoric had contributed to the bloodshed.

Through the court application, Ngobese-Zuma is seeking a court order compelling Chirwa to retract the statements, publish a formal apology, and commit to not repeating them. She contends that the allegations falsely connected her and the March and March movement to Sambo's killing, causing lasting damage to her reputation and placing her personal safety at risk.

Ngobese-Zuma demands retraction and apology

Ngobese-Zuma's legal representatives, Zuma and Partners Incorporated, sent Chirwa a letter of demand on 11 June. The letter went unanswered, and Chirwa went on to make comparable claims in a parliamentary address shortly thereafter. Supporting her case, Ngobese-Zuma pointed to a SAPS announcement on 2 June stating that preliminary investigations had produced no evidence linking Sambo's murder to his nationality and that he was allegedly caught stealing.

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Chirwa to contest the case

Chirwa's legal team responded on 13 June, confirming she would oppose the proceedings. Their defence rests on two grounds: that parliamentary speeches are shielded from civil liability under Section 58 of the Constitution, and that the social media posts in question amounted to legitimate political commentary rather than statements of fact.

Netizens blast Naledi Chirwa

South Africans following the case took to social media to weigh in.

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@ndlondlwana wrote:

"On the 8th of July 2026, the police stated that at that stage of the investigation, the death was not related to March and March. Sue her."

@mnyandu_sindi said:

"Please do not disappoint us; don't demand a public apology. She did not merely defame you as our pleader, but she also slandered the citizens of MAM, branding them as criminals."

@PulseOfGood commented:

"Good shot. There must be consequences for what people say with absolutely NO proof. Even worse, she is an MP. The caliber of 'leaders' we have is so low."

@RamaphiriMpho wrote:

"I stand with her on this one, even after Naledi was told it's a lie, she kept pushing the propaganda."

@VuyoZwane40 added:

"It's about time. Good luck and never cease from fighting for a good cause."

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma discusses illegal immigration on Sky News

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ngobese-Zuma's appearance on Sky News Australia, where she discussed South Africa's illegal immigration crisis and the government's handling of the situation. Her statements have sparked conversations both locally and internationally, showcasing the need for critical dialogue on immigration policies.

Source: Briefly News