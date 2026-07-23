Former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi publicly dismissed an opinion piece defending IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson after her Madlanga Commission testimony

Ndlozi argued that Johnson's seniority and influence within the legal fraternity made her fully accountable for how IDAC was run under her leadership

Social media users were divided over whether Johnson's commission appearance amounted to unfair scrutiny or long-overdue accountability

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Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi demanded that Andrea Johnson resign. Images: @MbuyiseniNdlozi and @Mzwanele_Manyi

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — Former Economic Freedom Fighters MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has publicly rejected a News24 opinion piece that described Advocate Andrea Johnson's appearance before the Madlanga Commission as a "crucifixion," instead calling for her immediate removal from office after calling for her arrest.

Ndlozi posted his response on X on 23 July 2026, reacting to a piece authored by News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit, who argued that the intense scrutiny directed at Johnson during her commission testimony posed a risk to South Africa's anti-corruption architecture. Johnson heads the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC).

Ndlozi pushes back on Johnson's characterisation

Ndlozi rejected the "crucifixion" framing outright, stating that Johnson is an experienced, educated, and powerful figure within South Africa's legal fraternity. He contended that her seniority warranted direct accountability rather than protection, specifically over what he described as the abuse and manipulation of IDAC by Johnson and her colleagues. He concluded that she must step down immediately.

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Du Toit's piece was written in response to Johnson's testimony before the commission on 21 and 22 July 2026. During those sessions, she defended IDAC's decision to prosecute Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, maintaining that the directorate held a prima facie case against him. However, Commissioner Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC accused Johnson of a misuse of powers for authorising preliminary investigations into officers who fell outside the original referral mandate.

Commissioners also questioned whether Johnson demonstrated a proper understanding of the distinction between objective and subjective analysis of facts. Du Toit acknowledged that public sentiment was running against Johnson while cautioning that weakening IDAC's operational powers would damage South Africa's broader efforts against state corruption and organised crime.

View Ndlozi's post on X here:

South Africans react to the debate

The post drew a range of responses on X.

@CollinSmit90755 said:

"I swear if you were under CIC you would never say this. By now you would have a T-shirt with her name and face 'Our Winnie'."

@itanipriestump1 wrote:

"She's being roasted because she has been abusing her powers in that office and can't find a way to defend the indefensible, so she deserves the exposure that she received from her legal peers. We must begin to appreciate seeing people being held accountable."

@Absolute_Kganki added:

"You're absolutely clear Doc, there's no pseudo Winnie Mandela slogans that will fool us."

@Haze71237889 stated:

"In the same vein, applaud the accountability of all corrupt public servants who are eating, enjoying and abusing tax money."

@MsKMP2 commented:

"Exactly 💯 'Crucifixion' is a bit dramatic. An Executive in her own right! Her admission so far is worrisome! Did she break laws in the process? 🧐👀🤔"

IDAC did not influence Fadiel Adams: Johnson

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Johnson's testimony at the Madlanga Commission, where she denied that IDAC influenced MP Fadiel Adams' complaint against senior Crime Intelligence officers. The commission revealed that Adams raised concerns about corruption, leading to direct threats against Johnson following IDAC's investigation into alleged malpractices within the South African Police Service.

Source: Briefly News