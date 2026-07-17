Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has weighed in on Andrea Johnson's failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The former Economic Freedom Fighters member also weighed in on Colonel Brian Padayachee's testimony

Ndlozi noted that the recent developments surrounding the directorate explained why Johnson fell ill

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Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on Andrea Johnson's failure to appear before the Madlanga Commission and the situation at IDAC. @centralnewsza/ @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi believes that Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head Advocate Andrea Johnson should be charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Ndlozi made the statement on X on 17 July 2026, following recent testimony at the Madlanga Commission that he described as deeply humiliating for the directorate.

IDAC has featured prominently in recent testimony, as serious allegations were made against Johnson, before Colonel Brian Padayachee appeared and struggled to explain why the directorate chose to investigate certain cases.

Ndlozi criticises IDAC following Padayachee’s testimony

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ndlozi said that Johnson's failure to appear before the commission now made more sense in light of what had unfolded during Padaychee’s proceedings.

"When you follow the humiliating testimony of Colonel Brian Padayachee, you understand why Andrea Johnson fell 'ill',” he said.

Johnson misses Commission appearance

Johnson had been scheduled to testify before the Madlanga Commission on 13 July 2026 to answer serious allegations that she interfered in sensitive corruption cases. Her legal representative informed the commission that she had been rushed to hospital with a sudden illness, and she did not appear.

The allegations against her include claims that she leaked a confidential criminal complaint filed against suspended Crime Intelligence Major-General Feroz Khan directly to Khan before investigators had even interviewed him.

If proven, such an act would have given Khan advance knowledge of the case against him, potentially allowing him to adjust his account of events.

Padayachee's testimony damages IDAC's standing

In Johnson's absence, Colonel Brian Padayachee, a senior IDAC investigator assigned to the contested cases, took the stand.

His testimony proved damaging to the directorate's credibility, as he could not adequately explain why IDAC had arrested and charged Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo on what he conceded were sparse facts with limited evidentiary detail.

The admission has fuelled growing public and political pressure on Johnson, with calls intensifying for her to face formal accountability.

Johnson considers resigning

Briefly News reported that Johnson was reportedly considering resignation following a recommendation for her suspension.

Amidst mounting scrutiny and serious allegations, her future now hangs in the balance, drawing significant attention from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News