IDAC Head Andrea Johnson Resumes Duties As South Africans Demand Her Madlanga Commission Appearance
- Andrea Johnson has returned to work at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) following her time in hospital
- National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago provided more details about Johnson's health
- South Africans weighed in on Johnson returning to work, noting that she could now appear before the Madlanga Commission
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
GAUTENG - Advocate Andrea Johnson has returned to work, just days after her hospitalisation prevented her from testifying before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head was scheduled to appear before the Commission on Monday, 13 July 2026, but was rushed to hospital before her appearance.
Her medical certificate, which Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga described as useless, booked her off for three days, forcing her testimony to be postponed to a yet-to-be-decided date.
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Johnson returns to work at IDAC
On Friday, 17 July 2026, it was reported that Johnson returned to work at the directorate. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed the development to journalist Clement Manyathela on The CM Show.
He disclosed that NPA head Andy Mothibi had held a one-on-one meeting with Johnson the previous day. When pressed for information on her health, Kganyago responded that she was fine now.
Johnson's absence from the Commission
During her scheduled appearance, Johnson was expected to address serious allegations that include defeating the ends of justice and interfering in sensitive corruption cases in 2018.
She stands accused of leaking a confidential criminal complaint against suspended Crime Intelligence Major-General Feroz Khan directly to Khan before he was interviewed, potentially enabling him to adjust his account of events.
South Africans demand her Commission appearance
Her swift recovery and return to her post drew immediate public scepticism online.
@MatabogeRebecca wrote:
"Before she resigns, she must come before us and tell us all. Then the van must take her to Kgosi Mampuru. I’m really disgusted by IDAC.”
@Joe732192622542 said:
"She went to delete evidence on her work devices before she gets suspended."
@intrepidesigner wrote:
"She should at the very least be suspended and removed from all security cluster communication and national security access to documents and files."
@PrinceMoha57352 commented:
"The commission should schedule her for the weekend before she gets Madlangagitis again."
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za