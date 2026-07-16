The Democratic Alliance's Glynnis Breytenbach has weighed in on the situation surrounding the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)

The DA's Chief Whip also reflected on the work done by the Scorpions in fighting corruption before it was disbanded in 2009

Breytenbach's comments come as IDAC head Andrea Johnson faces allegations of interference in investigations

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach called for a Scorpions 2.0 to fight corruption. Image: @newslivesa (X)/ Anna Zieminski (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach has called for the establishment of a fully independent anti-corruption body, warning that South Africa cannot afford to rely on institutions vulnerable to political interference.

Breytenbach, the Democratic Alliance Chief Whip, made the call against the backdrop of mounting pressure on the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC). Its head, Andrea Johnson, is facing allegations of interference in active investigations, while Brian Padayachee appeared before the Madlanga Commission to answer questions about IDAC's investigations into Crime Intelligence.

Johnson failed to appear before the Commission due to being hospitalised and is reportedly considering resigning as pressure mounts on her.

DA's Scorpions 2.0 Bill explained

Reflecting on the issues at IDAC, Breytenbach noted that the DA put forward what it calls the "Scorpions 2.0 Bill", a proposal to create an anti-corruption body structured along the lines of a Chapter Nine institution, placing it outside the reach of those it would investigate.

"Moving the investigation of corruption to a separate, capable and independent body will free up capacity at the National Prosecuting Authority to prosecute crimes like assault, murder and rape without delay," Breytenbach said.

What happened to the Scorpions?

The proposal draws direct comparisons to the original Scorpions, formally known as the Directorate of Special Operations, which was established in 1999 to tackle sophisticated organised crime and corruption that conventional policing structures were ill-equipped to handle.

The unit was disbanded in January 2009 and replaced by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, which was placed under the South African Police Service. The disbandment remains one of the most contested political decisions of the post-apartheid era.

The African National Congress justified the move by arguing that an elite unit operating outside the police created a ‘state within a state’, duplicated SAPS functions, and lacked constitutional grounding.

The Scorpions were replaced by the Hawks. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News