ActionSA Member of Parliament Dereleen James reflected on what the Ad Hoc Committee's draft report said about Advocate Andrea Johnson

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head has been in the news of late following allegations made against her at the Madlanga Commission

ActionSA recalled Johnson's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee and called for the final report to reflect some of the contradictory statements she made

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ActionSA's Dereleen James called for perjury findings to be made against Advocate Andrea Johnson. Image: @Abramjee/ @DereleenJ

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE - ActionSA has called on Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee to include a formal finding in its final report that Advocate Andrea Johnson should face perjury charges.

The Committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, recently presented its draft report for consideration by Members of Parliament (MPs).

The report was slammed by many MPs, who claimed that the findings were watered down and didn’t reflect the evidence presented during the hearings. Committee members are currently finalising a draft report ahead of the 31 July 2026 deadline.

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ActionSA wants the report to reflect Johnson’s ‘contradictory’ evidence

Speaking about the draft report, ActionSA MP Dereleen James argued that Johnson's evidence before the committee was, at times, contradictory and factually incorrect. She stated that the party was calling on the Committee to reflect this in the final report.

"ActionSA calls on the Committee to make an express finding against Advocate Johnson that her evidence was in a material respect false. This constitutes possible perjury and possibly a contravention of the Powers and Privileges Act.

“It must be referred to relevant law enforcement and to be prosecuted where necessary. A report that does not include this plainly does not reflect the evidence," she said.

James was very vocal as well during Johnson's testimony before the Committee.

Other stories about the draft report

The Ad Hoc Committee's draft report found no evidence linking Senzo Mchunu or Shadrack Sibiya to criminal networks.

Leigh-Ann Mathys slammed the Ad Hoc Committee’s draft report, saying that the findings were watered down.

The MK Party rejected the Ad Hoc Committee's draft report, saying it shielded officials from accountability.

Source: Briefly News