Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee has released a draft report probing allegations raised by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Economic Freedom Fighters Member of Parliament Leigh-Ann Mathys weighed in on the findings of the draft report

Mathys particularly. took issue with findings against Senzo Mchunu, as well as those against Paul O'Sullivan, Sarah-Jane Trent, and Robert McBride

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Leigh-Ann Mathys was not impressed with some of the findings of the Ad Hoc Committee's draft report. Image: Economic Freedom Fighters

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The Economic Freedom Fighters' Leigh-Ann Mathys has taken issue with some of the findings in Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee’s draft report.

The draft report, stemming from the Committee’s hearings into allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system, was presented to Members of Parliament (MPs), but it has sparked some criticism.

Following the committee's deliberations, the draft was referred back to the content team to incorporate the requested revisions. The legal team confirmed it would deliver another draft to the committee by Friday, 17 July. The final report is to be submitted by 31 July 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

EFF MP takes issue with several findings

Reflecting on the report, Mathys highlighted several findings which she described as "watered-down". She argued the report failed to convey the gravity of what the committee had uncovered.

Among Mathys's primary concerns was the report's treatment of the directive issued by Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). She told the committee that MPs had been unequivocal in viewing the directive as irrational, yet the draft did not reflect that conclusion with sufficient clarity.

"It must be clear that the directive was irrational, and that paragraph does not capture that the directive that the minister issued was irrational. It's just very watered down," she said.

O'Sullivan, McBride, and Trent's findings draw criticism

Mathys also raised concerns about how the report characterised the relationships between Paul O'Sullivan, Sarah-Jane Trent, and Robert McBride, saying those findings were similarly diluted.

"This must be reworded to clearly state that the relationship that was between Robert McBride, O'Sullivan, and Trent was improper, irregular, and warrants criminal investigations," she said.

She further argued that the committee's entire engagement with O'Sullivan had not been adequately captured, including his walkout, his accommodation requests, and what she described as an insult directed at one of the committee's members.

She said that his conduct should be mentioned clearly, including how he walked out of proceedings and insulted David Skosana.

Source: Briefly News