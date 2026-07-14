President Cyril Ramaphosa is looking into Advocate Andrea Johnson's absence from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) head was reportedly hospitalised before she was scheduled to give testimony

South Africans weighed in on a message from Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya about Ramaphosa's thoughts

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President Cyril Ramaphosa is scrutinising Andrea Johnson's matter after she failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission. Image: @centralnewsza (X)/ Amaury Cornu / Hans Lucas

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Advocate Andrea Johnson is facing presidential scrutiny after failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Johnson, the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), failed to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 14 July 2026, as she was reportedly admitted to hospital. The Commissioners were furnished with a medical certificate, which Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga described as ‘useless’.

Her appearance was highly anticipated, as witnesses who had preceded her on the stand alleged that she had engaged in improper conduct. Witness claimed that she forwarded documents and an audio to Major General Feroz Khan regarding a criminal complaint against him in 2018

Johnson under scrutiny by President Ramaphosa

Johnson’s failure to appear not only sparked speculation online but also drew the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Ramaphosa was scrutinising the matter.

"It is something the President is looking into. He was looking forward to her testimony at the Madlanga Commission today," Magwenya told the Daily Maverick.

As the official who appointed Johnson to lead IDAC, Ramaphosa's reported interest in her conduct carries significant weight. The Madlanga Commission has been a focal point for accountability proceedings, and Johnson's failure to appear drew considerable public attention.

South Africans weigh in on the news

South Africans reacted sharply to the news on social media, with many calling for immediate consequences.

@CreswellNd12966 wrote:

"Cyril must suspend her with immediate effect, as she is failing to take accountability."

@sisajack said:

"Andrea, AKA Winnie from Temu, must resign with immediate effect."

@Tetemane2 questioned:

"And what is presidential scrutiny? What will happen next?"

@advernest stated:

"That president is the cause of all this nonsense."

@MasupeFT argued:

"The President, the late Pravin Gordhan, and Justice Raymond Zondo are the cause of all this mess at NPA by forming a parallel structure to it."

Dereleen James mocks 'sick' Madlanga witnesses

Briefly News reported that ActionSA's Dereleen James shared her thoughts about Advocate Andrea Johnson's hospitalisation.

The party's Member of Parliament poked fun at the fact that so many witnesses suddenly got sick before they were due to testify.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ActionSA member's post about Johnson, with many sharing their own hilarious takes.

Source: Briefly News