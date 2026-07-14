Colonel Brian Padayachee testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about Major General Feroz Khan

The senior investigator at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) shared his opinion of the general

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Colonel Padayachee's comments about the suspended officer

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Colonel Brian Padayachee denied leaking SAPS dockets to Major General Feroz Khan. Image: @degenerationbob/ @D_Molatoli

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

SOUTH AFRICA — Colonel Brian Padayachee has flatly denied leaking any South African Police Service dockets or operational information to suspended Major General Feroz Khan.

Colonel Padayachee, a senior investigator at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), made the claim during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 14 July 2026.

His testimony comes a day after IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson was supposed to testify about her alleged improper conduct related to General Khan. Johnson was accused of sending sensitive documents to Khan in 2018, while he was the subject of a criminal complaint.

Johnson did not testify as she was reportedly hospitalised before her appearance.

Padayachee's reservations about Khan

During his testimony, Padayachee described his working relationship with Khan as strictly professional. He noted that Khan previously served as National Component Head of Counter and Security Intelligence within Crime Intelligence and chaired organised crime investigations at the National Evaluation Committee.

Despite the professional ties, Padayachee told the commission that the Khan he worked alongside was not the same person he now observes under public scrutiny. He said he had developed reservations about Khan over time and that Khan's promotion to Major General came as something of a shock to him.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users reacted swiftly to the testimony, sharing varied reactions to it.

@FsTebza wrote:

"It's going to be a long, interesting day with him trying to distance himself from being the one who initiated the arrest of General Khumalo, ordered by the rogue Andrea Johnson. Moving himself from being a lead investigator to calling himself a docket career, like he was doing errands."

@DixxMadika added:

"Sesi Baloyi noted that and is going to grill him when the WhatsApp evidence states otherwise."

@MzansiFarmer observed:

"Padayachee denies leaking dockets to Khan but admits he had reservations about him and was shocked by his promotion. So, he sensed something was wrong but still worked closely with him?"

@wemalevels stated:

“No one wants Khan now. Khan will never recover from Milpark.”

What are the allegations against Johnson?

Briefly News shared details about the testimony of retired Hawks officer Kobus Roelofse at the Madlanga Commission.

He alleged that Johnson, head of IDAC, aided suspended SAPS General Feroz Khan in evading accountability for serious allegations.

The gravity of the claims has sparked intense reactions on social media, with many calling for Johnson's immediate arrest.

Source: Briefly News