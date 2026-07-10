Retired Hawks officer Kobus Roelofse testified at the Madlanga Commission that IDAC head Andrea Johnson allegedly assisted suspended SAPS Colonel Feroz Khan

Roelofse alleged that Johnson used a colonel as an intermediary to pass on photos of a crime intelligence officer's complaint and a related audio recording to Khan

The testimony, delivered in Tshwane on 10 July 2026, drew sharp reactions on social media from users calling for Johnson's arrest

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Andrea Johnson allegedly did Feroz Khan a favour. Image: @SAVOICES

Source: Twitter

TSHWANE — Retired Hawks officer Kobus Roelofse appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 10 July 2026 and alleged that Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), played an active role in helping suspended South African Police Service Colonel Feroz Khan avoid accountability for an alleged offence.

Journalist Sihle Mavuso shared footage of the testimony on the @ZANewsFlash X account. According to Roelofse's testimony, Johnson reportedly contacted a colonel, requested his email address and contact details, and asked him to forward a subsequent email directly to Khan. The colonel complied. The email Johnson sent contained photo attachments showing a written statement by crime intelligence officer Brigadier Petle, who had filed complaints of assault common and intimidation against Khan, as well as an audio recording allegedly captured during the incident in question.

Roelofse's account suggests Johnson used the intermediary to ensure that Khan had access to material that could inform his response to or awareness of the complaint lodged against him.

Social media reaction

The testimony prompted widespread commentary online.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@phembekani wrote:

"It doesn't look like it will end well with this Johnson of the controversial IDAC. From her shambolic performance at the special Parliamentary Portfolio Committee's inquiry into the SAPS to everything that's since unfolded, one only sees trouble."

@tsitso09 said:

"It is clear Andrea Johnson is done."

@wiggle_spiggle stated:

"This woman must be arrested immediately for defeating the ends of justice."

@PatKay1o1 commented:

"Winnie Mandela of the EFF."

Watch Roelofse's testimony at the Madlanga Commission:

Andrea Johnson hits back at Mkhwanazi

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Johnson’s response to KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's controversial remarks regarding a so-called “war” within the South African Police Service. Johnson's comments have ignited serious concerns regarding the safety of anti-corruption officials amid rising tensions in the nation's law enforcement community.

Source: Briefly News