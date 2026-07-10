Controversial Lekompo rapper Shebeshxt appeared in the Polokwane Regional Court for a pre-trial hearing on his 21 charges

Footage of his court appearance circulated on social media, showing the rapper looking like a shadow of his former self

Mzansi social media users reacted to the now-viral footage, with many doubting the rapper will ever walk free again

Shebeshxt made another court appearance after having more charges added to his case. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Lekompo rapper Shebeshxt's legal battle continues to intensify, with the musician making yet another court appearance on 10 July 2026. Fresh footage from his pre-trial hearing at the Polokwane Regional Court has gone viral, and the images of the once-larger-than-life star have left Mzansi stunned.

Born Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, the 31-year-old has been behind bars since November 2025, when he was arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a fellow motorist.

He now faces a staggering 21 charges after more charges were added, covering multiple counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault, and a string of firearm-related offences.

His bid for bail was previously rejected by the Polokwane Magistrate's Court, and earlier hearings were adjourned to allow for further preparation. Briefly News reports that the rapper has since appointed a top lawyer to look into his bail application case.

The viral footage circulating online offers a sobering glimpse of a man whose usually explosive persona was completely contained within a courtroom. Fans used to Shebeshxt’s chaotic antics and high-voltage performances were stunned to see him looking so quiet and reserved, sparking a massive wave of commentary across social media.

Watch Shebeshxt's video below.

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's court appearance

The comment sections were divided, with some expressing pity while others showed little sympathy.

iamBrightonn said:

"There's no way he's gonna survive 21 charges."

RealVee1705 reacted:

"It's a shame."

sellomonareng72 wrote:

"Maybe he learned his lesson."

While some fans pitied Shebeshxt, other online users said his punishment was fitting. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Not everyone was moved, though. A number of commenters felt the charges did not go far enough given the rapper's track record. In the past, the rapper has been involved in several violent altercations, not to mention his history of reckless driving, with one incident costing his daughter's life.

Social media believed Shebeshxt deserved everything that was coming to him.

ManqobaMbuli_ said:

"They must postpone until December."

CuriousPerson_s wrote:

"Shebe is a classic example of the words parents used to say to us: arrogance will lead you nowhere. Now look at him. Please give us another 10 years for him."

AbelMudau3 responded:

"Arrest him again, lock him up and throw the keys in the sea."

Shebeshxt's producer pens touching message to rapper

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt's producer, Naqua's heartfelt message to the rapper as he remains in court.

Naqua spoke about missing his dear friend; however, his message did very little to garner sympathy from the online community.

Source: Briefly News