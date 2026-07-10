Naqua SA posted a heartfelt message saying he misses his friend Shebeshxt, who remains in custody after being denied bail three times

The Lekompo singer has been behind bars since a violent road rage incident in which he allegedly shot a man in the jaw

Mznasi responded to Naqua's emotional post with little sympathy, arguing that Shebeshxt's behaviour warranted serious consequences

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Naqua SA said he misses Shebeshxt, who remains behind bars. Image: virginmusicsa

Source: Instagram

Lekompo Music producer Naqua SA has opened up about how much he misses his fellow Limpopo muso and friend Shebeshxt. He posted a deeply personal message on social media while his collaborator continues to sit in jail following a bloody road rage incident in 2025.

In a post shared on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, Naqua wrote: "I never thought I'd miss someone this much.. Some days feel so empty without you. Stay strong, my brother. I'm always thinking about you. Sharp Shoota Maburnah."

Naqua continued, "One day, this will just be a story about how you survived what tried to break you."

The message was reshared on X by popular culture blog @TheAudioLabSA, who noted that the bond between the two artists goes far beyond the studio.

Why Mzansi is unsympathetic

Shebeshxt has been in custody following a bloody road rage confrontation in which he allegedly shot a man in the jaw. He was denied bail for the third time on 30 April 2026 and remains behind bars while his case proceeds. The charges against him are serious, and courts have consistently ruled against releasing him in the interim.

The two musicians share more than just a friendship. Naqua recently secured a distribution deal with Virgin Music Group South Africa, with Shebeshxt also linked to the agreement before his arrest. Their professional and personal ties run deep in the Lekompo scene!

Shebeshxt has been denied bail for the third time. Image: official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Although Naqua's message was clearly sincere, many online users were far less moved.

@XolaniashleyS said:

"If Naqua loves Shebe, he could have reprimanded him and said bro 'You are no longer just shebe you are a brand now, act appropriately because they are young people who look up to you. 🤙'"

@DayiKaSkhova was blunt:

"That mf deserves a life sentence idc."

@BALENCISKII was seething:

"Bond yamasepa why didn't he stop him when he was going around beating and stabbing people? He must suffer."

Shebe's baby mama calls for his release

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo, launched a petition to have him released.

This was in a bid to secure his freedom, but it was met with widespread backlash from South Africans who feel strongly about the severity of the allegations against him.

Source: Briefly News