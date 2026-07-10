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“Malema Warned Us”: Venda Man Allegedly Assaulted After Being Mistaken for a Foreigner, SA Stunned
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“Malema Warned Us”: Venda Man Allegedly Assaulted After Being Mistaken for a Foreigner, SA Stunned

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • A Venda man was allegedly manhandled and robbed of his cellphone by anti-illegal immigration protesters in Alexandra, Johannesburg
  • The protesters mistook the man for an undocumented foreign national before a frontman intervened after he explained his identity
  • South Africans online raised fears that the protests were deepening tribal divisions rather than targeting illegal immigration

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The rowdy crowd mistakenly profiled the local citizen as an undocumented foreign national before a group leader stepped in
An innocent Venda man was reportedly swarmed and targeted during an anti-illegal immigration march in Alexandra. Image: @MDNnewss
Source: Twitter

A Venda man was allegedly assaulted and had his cellphone stolen by anti-illegal immigration protesters in Alexandra, Johannesburg, after they mistook him for an undocumented foreign national on 9 July 2026. A post shared on X by MDNnewss shows the man being moved along with the crowd of protesters.

The South African man is mistaken for a foreigner

As they marched, he managed to get the attention of one of the leaders at the front and explained that he was South African. The leader relayed the message to the group, and an attempt was made to find whoever had taken his phone.

Read also

SA Advocate harassed after being mistaken for foreigner speaks out in video

Watch the X video that sparked the debate on the streets of Alexandra below:

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Mzansi divided over Alexandra protests

The incident drew widespread concern online, with many South Africans warning that the protests were beginning to cross a dangerous line from targeting undocumented foreigners into something that looked far more like tribalism.

User @stevestansa wrote:

"Kuningi (it's a lot). Vendas are not safe, mos."

User @leshego94326 said:

It's late to try to tarnish the image of protesters."

User @nike_yada commented:

"Malema warned us, but we acted intelligently, angisho (isn't it) 🤣?"

User @GoodwillButhel1 wrote:

"This is wrong in many ways; this agenda is being pushed by amaZulu akithi (our Zulu brothers)."

User @201043202 said:

"My Lesotho cousins don't even suffer xenophobia, but Limpopo people are always victims! Why?"

@hgerrards warned:

"It's now turning into tribalism."

3 Briefly News articles about immigrant protests

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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