South African advocate Moafrika Wa Maila from Limpopo was allegedly harassed by men in Pretoria who accused him of being a foreigner

The men demanded to see his identity document, unaware he was a South African legal professional

Many South Africans online warned the anti-foreigner movement was now turning on locals

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A South African advocate was left shaken after being targeted by a group of men who assumed he was a foreigner. Moafrika Wa Maila, a legal professional from Limpopo, said six men confronted him and accused him of being a "kwerekwere" before demanding that he produce his identity document.

A South African advocate shared his ordeal after being mistaken for a foreigner. Image: The Day Star

Source: TikTok

Wa Maila responded by filming an emotional selfie-style video from his car outside what appeared to be a courthouse. Dressed in full court attire, including his black robe, he spoke directly and candidly to the camera about what had just happened to him.

The video of Advocate Wa Maila was posted on 10 July 2026 by The Day Star and spread rapidly. Many South Africans pointed to it as evidence that anti-foreigner sentiment in the country had begun targeting South Africans themselves. Watch Moafrika Wa Maila's emotional account of the harassment below:

When locals become targets

The incident sparked serious concern among viewers. Many drew a direct line between the ongoing anti-foreigner marches and what happened to Wa Maila. Read the comments below:

Collins Munashe Matikinyidze said:

"Malema once said this after foreigners it's gonna be local people. Tribalism."

Imika Mwale agreed:

"Malema was right."

Mike Buter warned:

"Civil war is loading. South Africa, you will feel sorry for yourselves. It's going to be a spark that will light a bonfire one day. A Venda, Tshangani or any other will be killed by and that will be the end of it all."

Thabani Sithole added in isiZulu:

"Now you have stopped playing with Zimbabwe. When will it ever stop? If they had beaten you just once."

Other Briefly News of SA and anti-foreigner protests

An alarming incident involving a South African truck driver, who was harassed and forced to resign after being mistakenly identified as a foreign national.

The tragic death of a 19-year-old South African who was fatally stabbed during xenophobic unrest in Mossel Bay sparked heartbreak.

A desperate plea from residents in a South African township urged a foreign shop owner to reopen his tuckshop after the closure due to the 30 June 2026 deadline.

Source: Briefly News