Content creator Chuma AI Coach shared a TikTok video urging South African call centre agents to upskill immediately

He cited a news report showing Joburg call centre contractors lost their jobs after a bank increased AI use

A separate report found South Africa’s demand for AI skills is rising fast despite record unemployment levels nationwide

Pictures of the AI coach sourced from his social media. Images: Chuma Memela

Source: Facebook

A South African content creator warned Mzansi about AI-driven job cuts in the call centre industry, in a TikTok video posted on 29 July 2026, urging agents to upskill fast.

Chuma, known online as AI Coach, said the cuts had already started nationwide. He pointed to a News24 report to support his warning to South African workers.

AI already cutting SA call centre jobs

The News24 report he referenced detailed job losses at a Johannesburg call centre run by outsourcing company Nutun. Workers there lost their contracts after the Commonwealth Bank of Australia expanded AI use across its chat support line. Staff reportedly told reporters that automated systems slowly took over tasks once handled by humans.

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Chuma told his followers this trend would keep spreading through the local call centre sector. He urged workers to start exploring other career paths before more roles disappear completely. His message came as new data confirms growing pressure on the industry.

PwC’s 2026 AI Jobs Barometer shows local job postings requiring AI skills have nearly doubled this year. The report notes call centre work has been an entry point for young jobseekers in Gauteng and the Western Cape. This shift comes as South Africa battles one of the highest unemployment rates worldwide.

Mzansi TikTokers flooded Chuma's comment section with strong reactions to the warning. Many said they had already dealt with AI systems during customer service calls. Several complained that automated agents could not offer real empathy or understanding.

One user joked about demanding a human agent after being connected to a bot. Another said the job losses were sad but inevitable given current trends. A few users joked about customers crashing out while stuck with automated phone systems. Most agreed people still prefer speaking to real humans when issues get complicated.

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News