DBN Gogo, Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy brought amapiano flair to Zimfest Live 2026's dedicated Piano Republik Stage

The newly launched Piano Republik Stage drew lively crowds as festival goers danced and sang along throughout the day

The performances showcased amapiano's growing international appeal while celebrating South African talent abroad

SA Amapiano stars take over Zimfest 2026's Piano Republik Stage. Image: Scotts Maphuma

Source: Instagram

South African amapiano stars brought infectious energy to Zimfest Live 2026, delivering memorable performances on the newly introduced Piano Republik Stage. In a report by SlikourOnLife, the festival at Delapré Abbey in Northampton, United Kingdom, featured performances by DBN Gogo, Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy, with the dedicated stage becoming one of the busiest attractions during the event.

DBN Gogo keeps the momentum alive

DBN Gogo kept the momentum high with an energetic DJ set. Image: DBN gogo

Source: Getty Images

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DBN Gogo kept the momentum high with an energetic DJ set packed with chart-topping amapiano tracks. Festivalgoers responded with non-stop singing, dancing and chants as her bass-driven selection echoed across the venue.

Her lively performance attracted a packed crowd, reinforcing her reputation as one of the genre's leading DJs and setting the tone for an entertaining day of music.

Scotts Maphuma and LeeMcKrazy thrill fans

The publication also stated that Scotts Maphuma received a warm reception as he performed his signature amapiano hits. Fans gathered close to the stage, singing along to every lyric and matching every dance move while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere.

LeeMcKrazy added to the excitement with his high-energy stage presence, performing fan favourites that kept audiences engaged from start to finish. His performance also sparked conversations celebrating the culture surrounding the fast-growing genre.

Watch a snippet of one of the performances in the Instagram post below:

Amapiano continues crossing borders

The Piano Republik Stage was introduced as a dedicated platform celebrating amapiano while bringing together South African artists and Zimbabwean audiences living in the diaspora. Running alongside the main Zimfest Stage, it expanded the festival's entertainment offering with a full programme dedicated to the genre.

As the festival continued into the evening, the Piano Republik Stage remained one of the busiest sections of Zimfest Live 2026.

The performances highlighted amapiano's growing popularity beyond South Africa, proving the genre continues to captivate audiences and create unforgettable moments on international stages.

Amapiano gets Europe dancing in celebration

Recently Briefly News reported that after Aston Villa won a European trophy, several players celebrated the historic achievement by dancing to Amapiano in the dressing room, delighting South African football fans.

Videos of the jubilant scenes quickly spread online, with many praising the global influence of the genre and celebrating how South African music continues to dominate international sporting moments. Fans said it was another proud milestone for Amapiano's growing worldwide popularity.

Source: Briefly News