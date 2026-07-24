Prince Kaybee says he has no interest in making Amapiano, despite praising the genre's success

The producer dismissed calls to work with Kelvin Momo, saying he lacks both the desire and knowledge to create Amapiano music

Fans were split, with some applauding his honesty while others argued he should experiment with different sounds and collaborations

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Prince Kaybee shuts down amapiano collaboration talk. Image: Prince kaybee

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has sparked debate after making it clear that Amapiano is one genre he has no plans to explore. Responding to a fan who suggested a collaboration with Kelvin Momo, the award-winning producer praised Amapiano's achievements but insisted he would never make the genre because he neither knows how nor has the desire to do so. His response quickly drew mixed reactions online.

Prince Kaybee stands firm on Amapiano

The discussion started when an X user suggested Prince Kaybee and Kelvin Momo should work together. The producer replied:

"Amapiano has achieved impressive success with amazing talent, but I would never do it, I don't know how to and I sadly don't have the desire to."

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When another user compared the situation to working with international rapper Drake, Prince Kaybee dismissed the comparison, saying people were chasing clicks instead of focusing on the real discussion.

"You being short sighted for clicks, no one spoke about Drake, the conversation is amapiano."

Fans divided over the producer's decision

Social media users respected Prince Kaybee for sticking to his artistic identity. Image: Prince kaybee

Source: Instagram

Many social media users respected Prince Kaybee for sticking to his artistic identity, while others encouraged him to broaden his musical horizons. One user, @JohanRespect, wrote:

"I don't know why people are forcing you to collaborate with amapiano artists or DJs... you've always said that you don't like the genre."

Another, @Engineer_KPC, asked:

"What about a fusion of your sound and Amapiano? Is that possible?"

Meanwhile, @DrSweetLove praised the producer, saying:

"S/O to you for being authentic my G. Salute."

See more comments in the X post below:

Social media weighs in

The conversation continued as more users shared their thoughts.

@FransMaluleka commented:

"Just do it for the money you can see Ramaphosa's economy is not kind."

Others argued Prince Kaybee should remain true to his sound rather than follow trends, saying authenticity matters more than chasing what is currently popular.

Prince Kaybee's comments have once again highlighted the ongoing debate over whether artists should adapt to dominant genres or remain loyal to the music that built their careers.

While some fans hope he will eventually change his mind, the producer has left little doubt that Amapiano is not part of his future plans.

Lavish gaming setup leaves fans speechless

Recently Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee left social media buzzing after giving fans a look inside his high-end racing simulator setup, reportedly valued at around R500,000.

The award-winning producer, who has long been passionate about sim racing, showcased the impressive equipment, featuring multiple screens and professional-grade accessories.

While many were amazed by the luxurious setup and praised his dedication to the hobby, others joked about its hefty price tag and wished they could experience it themselves. �

Source: Briefly News