Prince Kaybee shared a photo of himself inside a racing simulator setup that gave many people sleepless nights trying to figure out the price

The talented DJ and producer hinted he had not touched a racing sim in a long time before the session

Fans flooded the comments with reactions ranging from awe to playful jabs about his music career

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Prince Kaybee has shown off his R500K racing simulator setup and Mzansi was left stunned. Image: princekaybee

Source: Instagram

House DJ Prince Kaybee has a very expensive hobby. The Wajelwa hitmaker spends his downtime in style. He sent Mzansi into a frenzy on 22 July 2026 after posting a photo of himself seated inside a full racing simulator setup, surrounded by multiple screens running a racing game.

The caption was short and sweet, letting his followers know that he has not touched his sim in a while. "Haven't done races in forever." But it was the setup itself that got people talking. According to Kaybee, the entire rig costs close to R500 000, and looking at the photos, it is not hard to believe. The multi-monitor arrangement, the simulator cockpit, and the overall production quality of the setup made it look more like a professional motorsport training facility than a home gaming corner.

SA impressed by Kaybee's setup

Known for chart-topping hits and a prolific run in the Mzansi music scene, Kaybee has also built a reputation for living well off the stage. When he is not producing music or crafting beats, it seems full-time gaming is very much on the agenda. The racing simulator appears to be a serious investment in that passion, not just a casual purchase.

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The post racked up hundreds of thousands of views as fans weighed in with everything from admiration to gentle ribbing.

@mindlo_zondo wrote: "When it comes to quality of life and living well, you certainly know how to do it, brother"

@StintonX said: "Would never leave this room with such a set-up..💯"

@IsaacPheko1 reacted: "Yoh, that's a proper virtual racing setup. Who are you racing, Max Verstappen?"

@JustTulani did not hold back: "The man is doing all he can to avoid making hits!"

@Hlolo59 had a different question on their mind: "Were you able to complete the C63 project car. Was the purpose of the project to build a race car?"

Check out Prince Kaybee's post below:

Prince Kaybee's weight-loss

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee said he’s proud of his weight-loss progress since changing his eating habits and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

The DJ has spoken openly about reflecting on his past diet as part of his fitness journey, which began after his mother’s death from obesity-related illnesses.

Source: Briefly News