Brigadier Dineo Mokwele was arrested and charged with fraud over claims she was unqualified for her job

IDAC advocate Andrea Johnson admitted under oath she never reviewed Mokwele's CV before approving the prosecution

South Africans are calling for justice after Mokwele's 12 qualifications were presented before the Madlanga Commission

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Crime Intelligence officer Brigadier Dineo Mokwele. Image: @ZizinjaAbelungu/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - A South African police officer's fraud case has sparked public outrage after a shocking admission at the Madlanga Commission revealed that the prosecutor who approved her arrest had never looked at her qualifications.

Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, a former BMW mechatronics engineer appointed to a specialised policing role, holds 12 qualifications. T

hese include a National Diploma in Mechatronics Engineering, a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering, and she is currently studying towards an MBA. Despite this, the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) charged her with fraud and corruption on the basis that she was not qualified for the position.

Prosecutor's admission stuns commission

During Thursday's proceedings, IDAC advocate Andrea Johnson, who had signed off on the prosecution memorandum that led to Mokwele's arrest in June last year, made a series of admissions that drew widespread attention. She acknowledged that she had not reviewed Mokwele's job application, had not examined her qualifications, and was unaware that Mokwele was pursuing a Master of Business Administration.

Johnson further conceded that she had relied on incorrect information provided by her investigative team when approving the case.

Under questioning from Advocate Khumalo, Johnson also withdrew a prior characterisation of Mokwele's appointment as a "token appointment," admitting the description was inaccurate.

She extended an apology over the remark.

Mokwele had been appointed to her brigadier rank specifically because the role required technical expertise outside traditional policing, a point that made her background in mechatronics engineering directly relevant.

Calls for justice grow louder

The revelations triggered strong reactions across South Africa. Political figure Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on the matter, saying:

"The story that IDAC didn't know about her qualifications before charging her, is misled. IDAC knew about her qualifications and they didn't care. They charged her anyway because they had a plot to dismantle Khumalo's work."

The public has since rallied behind Mokwele, with many questioning how a prosecution of this nature was approved without basic verification of the accused's credentials.

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Advocate Johnson issues an apology to Brigadier Mokwele

Briefly News also reported that the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, Andrea Johnson, was forced into a public apology at the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 23 July, after it emerged that statements she had made about a senior Crime Intelligence officer were factually incorrect. Johnson apologised directly to Brigadier Dineo Mokwele after admitting she had claimed the officer was unqualified for her position without actually verifying her credentials.

Source: Briefly News