Mogau Motlhatswi says Mapitsi's kidnapping storyline pushed her emotionally and challenged her to portray trauma in an honest, respectful way

The actress says viewers have been hooked by the twists, with many constantly changing their minds about who is behind Mapitsi's ordeal

Motlhatswi hopes the storyline sparks conversations about healing and supporting survivors instead of judging their experiences

Mogau Motlhatswi says portraying Mapitsi's kidnapping ordeal was emotionally demanding. Image: Mogau Motlhatswi

Source: Instagram

Mapitsi's kidnapping ordeal has become one of the biggest talking points on Skeem Saam, keeping viewers glued to their screens as the mystery continues to unfold. The emotional storyline has also demanded a lot from actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who says portraying the fan-favourite character during such a traumatic chapter has been one of the toughest, yet most rewarding, experiences of her career.

Mogau Motlhatswi reflects on emotional storyline

In a report by Sowetan, Motlhatswi exclusively speaking to the publication admitted she immediately recognised the significance of the kidnapping storyline. While she welcomed the opportunity to tackle a more layered role, she also understood the responsibility that came with depicting a victim of trauma authentically.

Rather than focusing on dramatic reactions, the actress explained that she concentrated on portraying Mapitsi's fear and emotional journey in a believable way. She added that trusting the script and working closely with her fellow cast members helped her deliver scenes that felt genuine.

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Viewers have embraced every shocking twist

The actress said the audience's response has exceeded her expectations. According to her, viewers have constantly changed their theories about who is responsible for the kidnapping as new twists continue to emerge.

She believes that unpredictability is exactly what has kept fans invested, with each episode raising fresh questions instead of providing straightforward answers.

Storyline carries an important message

The actress hopes Mapitsi's storyline encourages empathy for trauma survivors. Image: Mogau Motlhatswi

Source: Instagram

Motlhatswi admitted filming some of the scenes took an emotional toll because she immersed herself fully in Mapitsi's world. However, she has learned to separate herself from the character once filming ends.

She also revealed that the kidnapping will have lasting consequences for Mapitsi, changing how the character views herself and those closest to her. More importantly, she hopes viewers leave the storyline with greater empathy and a better understanding of the lasting impact trauma can have on survivors, while encouraging meaningful conversations about healing and support.

See photos from the kidnapping scene in the Instagram post below:

Mogau reacts to Mapitsi backlash

Previously Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Mogau Motlhatswi reacted to the strong backlash her character, Mapitsi Maputla, received after defending herself during a confrontation with her husband, Tbose.

The actress acknowledged that many viewers were frustrated by Mapitsi's actions, but said the emotional reactions show just how invested fans are in the show's storylines.

She added that while audiences often judge the characters, the cast's ability to spark conversations is a sign that the soapie continues to resonate with viewers.

Source: Briefly News