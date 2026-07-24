An X user had Mzansi in stitches after mistaking MaMkhize's Tom Ford handbag for a Foschini bag because of the initials "TFG"

The blunder sparked hilarious reactions, with social media users quickly pointing out that the bag was from luxury fashion house Tom Ford

While many laughed at the mix-up, others questioned whether the designer handbag shown in the post was authentic

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MaMkhize's handbag sparked an unexpected social media debate. Image: MaMkhize

Source: Instagram

Luxury fashion and local retail got hilariously mixed up on X, leaving South Africans thoroughly entertained. What started as a simple post about MaMkhize's handbag quickly spiralled into a viral moment after one user confused the bag's Tom Ford branding with The Foschini Group (TFG), sparking a flood of jokes, corrections and playful debate.

X user mistakes Tom Ford for Foschini

The drama began when X user @ona_nky shared a post featuring MaMkhize, captioning it:

"Hear me out 🥰😍."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The spotlight quickly shifted to the handbag after @shwabade, known on the platform as Shaka Zulu, joked:

"TFG handbag? They really took all her coins huh."

The comment suggested the user believed TFG referred to The Foschini Group rather than Tom Ford, a globally recognised luxury fashion label, setting the stage for a viral misunderstanding.

Mzansi quickly sets the record straight

Fans quickly corrected the Tom Ford and Foschini mix-up. Image: MaMkhize

Source: Instagram

It didn't take long for social media users to jump into the comments and correct the mistake. Some laughed at the confusion, while others argued that the bag looked like a replica despite carrying the Tom Ford branding.

@iamskinnybitchk wrote,:

"Lol it's TomFord and it kinda looks fake."

@SoftlyCritical replied:

"Babe it's Tom Ford 💀."

@VuyiGemini admitted:

"This really went over my head because I had to go and check the bag to make sure 😒💀💀💀 ngizosha kule app."

@Sweetility325 suggested the original post may have been deliberate, writing simply:

"On purpose"

Others, including @cee_lombardi, @ThuliFingers and @sizwesenaoane, joined in with laughing emojis, corrections and suggestions that the original comment may have been intentional.

See more comments in the X post below:

Fans can't get enough of the mix-up

Whether the comment was a genuine mistake or a well-played joke, it achieved one thing, it had Mzansi laughing. The similarity between the initials TFG and The Foschini Group created the perfect recipe for confusion, proving that sometimes the internet's funniest moments come from the simplest misunderstandings.

MaMkhize mansion hits luxury rental market

Previously Briefly News reported that businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn MaMkhize's lavish multimillion-rand mansion has reportedly been listed as a luxury rental property. The move comes as the socialite continues to face financial and legal scrutiny, with reports claiming the upscale home is now available for lease instead of sale.

The development has sparked widespread discussion online, with many South Africans reacting to the possibility of living in one of the country's most talked-about celebrity homes.

Source: Briefly News