Businesswoman and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize, known as MaMkhize, marked her granddaughter Coco's birthday with a heartfelt social media post

MaMkhize shared pictures wearing matching outfits and expressed her love for Coco, celebrating her third birthday

Social media users praised the sweet relationship between MaMkhize and her grandchildren, sending warm birthday wishes to Coco

Flamboyant businesswoman and reality television star Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as MaMkhize, marked her granddaughter Coco's birthday with a sweet post on social media.

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and Coco looked stylish in their matching Gucci outfits. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize celebrates Coco on her birthday

Anyone who follows MaMkhize knows she values her family so much. The KwaMaMkhize star is always bragging about her beautiful family on social media. One of her cute grandchildren, Coco, celebrated another trip around the sun, and the doting grandma shared a sweet post.

Taking to her Instagram page, MaMkhize shared pictures rocking matching outfits with Coco and wished her well as she celebrated her third birthday. Part of her post read:

"Your sparkle and wisdom shine through with each passing day. You have a unique spirit that fills my heart with love and laughter. Your curiosity and determination remind me of how special you truly are. 🌟💫 🧁"

Fans react to Shauwn Mkhize's post

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to MaMkhize's post. Fans admired the sweet relationship MaMkhize shares with her grandchildren. Many also celebrated Coco on her special day.

@tlotlo4238 said:

"Those matching outfits are the best🔥🔥"

@noluthando_masuku added:

"Happy birthday baby Coco ❤️"

@thokomtswene wrote:

"Love the way you love your grandkids. We see and appreciate you. Ma."

@lynah.s commented:

"Matching with her granny😍Happy birthday to her. I love how you treat your grandkids with same love mama❤🙌"

@madam_pmatolong noted:

"Hip Hip horay✨✨✨Happy birthday to Princess Coco💞Nunus. Wishing her to grow up to be smart and wise Girl🎂🎀🛍️💐🎈🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳"

Source: Briefly News