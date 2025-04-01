Nasty C's long-term partner, Sammie Heavens, has officially debuted her hip-hop single titled Word

Sammie Heavens shared a snippet of her debut hip-hop single on her official TikTok account recently

Netizens reacted with mixed reactions, with some praising her skills while others criticised her lyrics

Sammie Heavens has released a new rap song. Image: sammieheavens/Instagram, Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV

The music gene runs deep in popular rapper Nasty C’s household. His baby mama, Sammie Heavens, has officially released her first rap song. She previously released a single for the baddies on her birthday in 2024.

Sammie Heavens drops her debut rap song

The singer/poet has fans questioning if she has officially announced the beginning of her rap career after releasing a new rap song titled Word on her official TikTok account. In the TikTok video, Sammie Heavens is rocking a black crop top and some tights.

Rocking her signature curly hairstyle, Sammie confidently showcases her unique style with quirky lyrics, which some listeners gave the thumbs up while others gave the side eye.

On her debut rap song, Sammie Heavens spits:

“Random information, I like UNO/And I learned some Spanish from a mobile owl called Duo/I love some awkward humour love that song that Miley made inspired by the one by Bruno/Love that ish that OOMF said when she spoke about you know/Tell the parlor shape my puppy make him like a poodle/You know that I love the SAMYANG Korean noodles/Only with a drop of sauce wanna taste the noodles.”

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Sammie Heaven's new song

In the comments, some gave her rap skills the thumbs up while some accused her of spitting nonsense. Others speculated that Nasty C ghostwrote the rap song.

Here are some of the reactions:

BryanMaxWyyyn said:

“She’s actually spitting a whole lotta nothing😭”

Malusi observed:

“This is giving Doja cat vibes😇”

PHANY-FAB claimed:

“We know who the ghost writer is.”

Kevin gushed:

“She is rapping better than these long-term rappers, girl. 🔥🔥😂”

Thando Mqhutshwa complimented:

“You’re underrated 😭😭😭 We’re sleeping on you 😭😭 You’re good 🔥”

D.A.O joked:

“If KPop nursery rap made it to South Africa 😅😅 it's giving KPop rappers throwing every word ending it a rhyme.”

Sithandokuhle Mhlongo 🐧 said:

“Since it dropped, I have been listening to it every day 😭 Slaps more when I'm high. You did your thing here 😭”

Nasty C’s baby mama, Sammie Heavens, debuted a new song. Image: nasty_csa

Nota Baloyi tears into Nasty C

Nasty C has also been previewing new music on his social media accounts. However, not everyone is happy with the outspoken former music executive, Nota Baloyi, critiquing Nasty C's new look.

Taking to his X account, Nota Baloyi slammed Nasty C for pretending to be an American gangster. He took issue with Nasty C’s body art, which he said is like prison tattoos.

He said:

“We’re now at the 'did no jail time but cosplays an MS-13 gangster with prison tattoos,” stage. Still won’t make it as an American wannabe like that, and all of Zululand is thinking, he’s NOT like us, in NOTA we trust!”

Nasty C chops his locs

In other news, Briefly News reported that South African award-winning rapper Nasty C recently left many netizens in awe with his new bold look

The Strings and Bling hitmaker posted a picture of himself with a bald head after chopping off his locs.

