Outspoken former music executive Nota Baloyi has criticised Nasty C after he released new music

The new song, 002 (unmastered) , has received positive reviews but Nota Baloyi slammed Nasty C for pretending to be an American gangster

Fans were divided in the comments with some defending Nasty C whilst others agreed with Nota

Nota Baloyi criticised Nasty C after he released new music. Image: lavidaNOTA/X, Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has renewed his attacks on rapper Nasty C. The former label executive turned podcaster, known for his hot takes, recently tore into Nasty C while reacting to the Zulu Man With Some Power rapper’s new freestyle.

Nota Baloyi slams Nasty C after he releases new music

Nasty C sent his fans into a frenzy after he released a snippet titled 002. While netizens showered Nasty C with praise for his bars and delivery, Nota Baloyi focused on the rapper's appearance.

Taking to his X account, Nota Baloyi slammed Nasty C for pretending to be an American gangster. He took issue with Nasty C’s body art which he said are like prison tattoos. Nota wrote:

“We’re now at the “did no jail time but cosplays an MS-13 gangster with prison tattoos,” stage. Still won’t make it as an American wannabe like that, and all of Zululand is thinking, he’s NOT like us, in NOTA we trust!”

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's critique

In the comments, several netizens clapped back at Nota Baloyi for hating on Nasty C. Others concurred with the motormouth former label executive and suggested Nasty C doesn’t represent South Africa. Here are some of the reactions:

@PebetsiKatli suggested:

“Don’t forget that some tattoos are a representation of childhood trauma, or current pain.”

@PaultwinOkoye argued:

“Get a clean shave first before you hate on Nasty C, he's literally in the debate of "the best rapper in Africa". Other than being a hater, what have you achieved?”

@LinKim1047436 advised:

“Sir sometimes we should just enjoy music without reading too much into things, characters are created to make sure the story has quality and make sense when it reaches the ears of the fan/culture pusher.”

@Brian_Ivy_SouL advised:

"SA rappers should ditch gun talk and focus on relatable issues like load shedding, making their rhymes more authentic and locally relevant."

@theylovenyko agreed:

“That’s the same thought I had when I was listening to this. It doesn't sound believable at all.”

@KhanyisaWolf said:

“He should’ve humbled himself and listened to you years back. He would’ve have been as big as Tyla by now.”

Netizens weighed in on Nota Baloyi's criticism of Nasty C. Image: Paras Griffin

Nasty C discusses failure to make it in America

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nasty C opened up about his failure to make it in America during an interview with Lunga Singama on Heart FM.

In a candid interview with Lunga Singama, the I Love It Here rapper confirmed that he has redirected his focus from the American market after finding it tough to penetrate. He said his time in the US made him realise he shouldn’t neglect the African market.

