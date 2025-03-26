Nota Baloyi Tears Into Nasty C Over New Music: “Cosplays An MS-13 Gangster With Prison Tattoos”
- Outspoken former music executive Nota Baloyi has criticised Nasty C after he released new music
- The new song, 002 (unmastered), has received positive reviews but Nota Baloyi slammed Nasty C for pretending to be an American gangster
- Fans were divided in the comments with some defending Nasty C whilst others agreed with Nota
Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi has renewed his attacks on rapper Nasty C. The former label executive turned podcaster, known for his hot takes, recently tore into Nasty C while reacting to the Zulu Man With Some Power rapper’s new freestyle.
Nota Baloyi slams Nasty C after he releases new music
Nasty C sent his fans into a frenzy after he released a snippet titled 002. While netizens showered Nasty C with praise for his bars and delivery, Nota Baloyi focused on the rapper's appearance.
Taking to his X account, Nota Baloyi slammed Nasty C for pretending to be an American gangster. He took issue with Nasty C’s body art which he said are like prison tattoos. Nota wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“We’re now at the “did no jail time but cosplays an MS-13 gangster with prison tattoos,” stage. Still won’t make it as an American wannabe like that, and all of Zululand is thinking, he’s NOT like us, in NOTA we trust!”
Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's critique
In the comments, several netizens clapped back at Nota Baloyi for hating on Nasty C. Others concurred with the motormouth former label executive and suggested Nasty C doesn’t represent South Africa. Here are some of the reactions:
@PebetsiKatli suggested:
“Don’t forget that some tattoos are a representation of childhood trauma, or current pain.”
@PaultwinOkoye argued:
“Get a clean shave first before you hate on Nasty C, he's literally in the debate of "the best rapper in Africa". Other than being a hater, what have you achieved?”
@LinKim1047436 advised:
“Sir sometimes we should just enjoy music without reading too much into things, characters are created to make sure the story has quality and make sense when it reaches the ears of the fan/culture pusher.”
@Brian_Ivy_SouL advised:
"SA rappers should ditch gun talk and focus on relatable issues like load shedding, making their rhymes more authentic and locally relevant."
@theylovenyko agreed:
“That’s the same thought I had when I was listening to this. It doesn't sound believable at all.”
@KhanyisaWolf said:
“He should’ve humbled himself and listened to you years back. He would’ve have been as big as Tyla by now.”
Nasty C discusses failure to make it in America
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nasty C opened up about his failure to make it in America during an interview with Lunga Singama on Heart FM.
In a candid interview with Lunga Singama, the I Love It Here rapper confirmed that he has redirected his focus from the American market after finding it tough to penetrate. He said his time in the US made him realise he shouldn’t neglect the African market.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za