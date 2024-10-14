Sizwe Alakine allegedly slapped Nota Baloyi backstage at the Back To The City event for disrespecting him

Nota Baloyi, recently seen weeping in court over rape allegations by actress Itumeleng Bokaba, faced criticism from social media users celebrating the incident

Many online commenters felt that Nota deserved the slap due to his controversial and unfiltered personality

South African musician Sizwe Alakine slapped the living daylight out of controversial media personality Nota Baloyi for disrespecting him. The incident allegedly happened at the Back To The City backstage.

Sizwe Alakine allegedly hit Nota Baloyi for disrespecting him.

Nota Baloyi allegedly slapped by Sizwe Alakine

Nota Baloyi is going through the most. The popular music executive who was recently caught on camera weeping uncontrollably during a court hearing for the rape allegations against him by actress Itumeleng Bokaba was allegedly slapped by Sizwe Alakine.

According to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Sizwe got physical with Nota Baloyi backstage at the Back To The City event. Khawula wrote:

"Sizwe Alakine slapped Nota Baloyi at Back To The City backstage for disrespecting him."

SA celebrates Nota Baloyi allegedly being slapped by Sizwe

Surprisingly, social media users celebrated the news of Nota Baloyi allegedly being slapped by Sizwe Alakine. Many noted that the music exec deserved it because of his unfiltered character.

@aey_dear wrote:

"When is Nota ever gonna catch a break."

@MalumeRichie said:

"The best thing you’ve ever tweeted."

@lorrenzom added:

"Yhoooo ku busy mos eSouth Aaah😂"

@AviweS_ wrote:

"Nota ubusy too much."

@XUFFLER said:

"He deserved it."

@ItumelengLebep6 commented:

"Every one whom he disrespected is having fun now."

@Mngqusho_ added:

"'Dude, why TF are you? Are you slapping me?' I'm sure that's all he said.NOTA is not a fighter"

@Mqammy_Enhle commented:

"Oh thank you Sizwe I mean with Nota you don’t need a Reason to slap him😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Shebeshxt allegedly celebrates Nota Baloyi’s arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt shared his thoughts on the legal trouble that Nota Baloyi found himself in. Actress Itumeleng Bokaba accused Nota Baloyi of sexual violence.

Shebeshxt took a moment to revel in Nota Baloyi's misery. Online users shared their thoughts on the rapper's savage take on Nota.

