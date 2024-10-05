Shebeshxt recently had something to say about the controversial Nota Baloyi, who was recently accused of sexual assault

The South African musician showed no mercy to the music mogul, who is in trouble with the law

Shebeshxt shared his thoughts on Nota Baloyi's legal problems on X after the music executive got arrested

Shebeshxt shared his thoughts on the legal trouble that Nota Baloyi found himself in. Actress Itumeleng Bokaba accused Nota Baloyi of sexual violence.

Shebeshxt says he hopes Nota Baloyi will only have problems in his life. Image: @official.shebeshxt / Instagram / Oupa Bopape / Getty Images

Shebeshxt took a moment to revel in Nota Baloyi's misery. Online users shared their thoughts on the rapper's savage take on Nota.

Shebeshxt drags Nota Baloyi

In a post on X, Shebeshxt tweeted that he feels no sympathy for Nota. He said the music mogul had kicked him when he was down, and he hoped he never found peace. Read the tweet below:

What you need to know about Shebeshxt and Nota Baloyi

South Africa divided over Shebeshxt

Many people commented on the post by Shebeshxt, with some advising him not to seek revenge. Repeat people's divided comments below:

@Tuch_Irfaan said:

"C'mon Shebe, don't go as low as him bro."

@esethu_sn wrote:

"Nota does not deserve peace."

@T_Khumz advised:

"Lack of forgiveness is like drinking poison and expecting the other to die."

@Khanyisile72033 remarked:

"Haibo Shebe."

@King_ZA1st added:

"Yeeeer Shxta."

@LevingoVincent commented:

"When you see a man fall don't laugh LEARN!!! because if you make a mockery of the man's unfortunate situation and don't learn one day you'll wish you didn't laugh."

