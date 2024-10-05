Shebeshxt Celebrates Nota Baloyi’s Arrest: “Hope You Never Find Peace”
- Shebeshxt recently had something to say about the controversial Nota Baloyi, who was recently accused of sexual assault
- The South African musician showed no mercy to the music mogul, who is in trouble with the law
- Shebeshxt shared his thoughts on Nota Baloyi's legal problems on X after the music executive got arrested
Shebeshxt shared his thoughts on the legal trouble that Nota Baloyi found himself in. Actress Itumeleng Bokaba accused Nota Baloyi of sexual violence.
Shebeshxt took a moment to revel in Nota Baloyi's misery. Online users shared their thoughts on the rapper's savage take on Nota.
Shebeshxt drags Nota Baloyi
In a post on X, Shebeshxt tweeted that he feels no sympathy for Nota. He said the music mogul had kicked him when he was down, and he hoped he never found peace. Read the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
What you need to know about Shebeshxt and Nota Baloyi
- Shebeshxt was involved in a serious car accident which claimed the life of his 10-year-old daughter, Onthathile.
- The rapper was accused of being responsible for his daughter as he was driving and would be possibly facing charges of culpable homicide.
- Nota Baloyi was one of the public figures who added their two cents regarding Shebeshxt's fatal car accident.
- Most recently, Nota Baloyi handed himself over to the police after Itumeleng Bokaba opened a case of rape against him.
South Africa divided over Shebeshxt
Many people commented on the post by Shebeshxt, with some advising him not to seek revenge. Repeat people's divided comments below:
@Tuch_Irfaan said:
"C'mon Shebe, don't go as low as him bro."
@esethu_sn wrote:
"Nota does not deserve peace."
@T_Khumz advised:
"Lack of forgiveness is like drinking poison and expecting the other to die."
@Khanyisile72033 remarked:
"Haibo Shebe."
@King_ZA1st added:
"Yeeeer Shxta."
@LevingoVincent commented:
"When you see a man fall don't laugh LEARN!!! because if you make a mockery of the man's unfortunate situation and don't learn one day you'll wish you didn't laugh."
Shebeshxt's girlfriend talks about their relationship
Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's girlfriend recently spoke about how she and the rapper became an item and how she may have bricked another girl in the process.
Fans recently got the 4-1-1 on Shebeshxt's relationship with his girlfriend/ manager, Kholofelo.
The pair have been together for many years and even had a child together who tragically died in one of the rapper's latest car accidents.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za