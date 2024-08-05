Nota Baloyi has made disturbing allegations against rapper Shebeshxt, suggesting he sacrificed his daughter Onthatile after her tragic death

Social media users reacted strongly, with some condemning Nota's baseless accusations while others agreed that Shebeshxt returned to the stage too soon

The incident has sparked a heated debate on the appropriateness of the accusations and Shebeshxt's handling of grief

Nota Baloyi has made some damning allegations about controversial rapper Shebeshxt's daughter Onthatile's tragic death. The outspoken star seemingly suggested that Shebe sacrificed his daughter.

Nota Baloyi makes disturbing claims about Shebeshxt

Nota Baloyi is always trending for all the wrong reasons. The music executive recently left Mzansi at a loss for words when he accused Shebeshxt of performing child sacrifice rituals.

Taking to his X page, Nota Baloyi responded to a post about Shebeshxt's upcoming concert since his daughter's tragic accident a few weeks ago. The media personality noted that it was too soon for Shebe to return to the stage. He wrote:

"We’ve normalised child sacrifice rituals… The devil is parading in the open, it’s the end of times!"

Nota Baloyi's accusations spark heated debate

Nota Baloyi's serious allegations against the rapper did not sit well with many social media users. Many blasted him for making baseless accusations. Others agreed with Nota, stating that Shebe should mourn his daughter for a little longer.

@DaddyFlexy said:

"There's a difference between an accident and a sacrifice."

@_zip063 wrote:

"That’s too harsh Nota but could be true."

@SaxXaba added:

"Can’t impose your beliefs on other people NOTA! Maybe that’s his way of dealing with Grief . May we be judged by the conditions of our hearts."

@KingNema_Jnr added:

"The accident was more of recklessness. You can't always conclude that people are sacrificing their kids when a tragedy happens. Unless you are his co-member of a certain cult."

@djstago commented:

"Moving right along like nothing happened."

@Enzokuhle_Byo noted:

"Nah bro , sometimes be a decent human being. Dont say things you have no evidence of."

@edo7662774 wrote:

"I also wouldn't go and dance for people after the death of my daughter. It would really time time heal and adjust."

