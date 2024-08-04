Rapper Shebeshxt has announced an upcoming concert and documentary chronicling a tragic year

He took to his social media to share details of the event, stating he would perform alongside a brass band

His bevvy of fans and followers made a beeline to the comments section to rave over the announcement

Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt seems to be bouncing back since the accident that claimed his daughter Onthatile Chuene's life nearly two months ago.

Despite facing a criminal charge over the tragedy, the artist recently released a new song and is preparing for an upcoming concert, My Music, My Story!

Shebeshxt announces upcoming concert

Taking to his social media on Saturday, the rapper announced the concert would coincide with a doccie portraying his life over the year that was.

He posted under his @OfficiallShebe_ X account:

"Ayeyeh. Let's meet at Opera State on 28 September to watch my documentary about everything I've experienced this year, and watch and listen to me perform my music [with a] brass band. Tickets will be available online ko WebTickets [on] 15 August ka 12:00 ka nako."

Briefly News reported that the muso collided with a truck on the R37 outside Polokwane on Sunday, 9 June, en route to an ANC Siyanqoba Rally concert.

Onthatile died on impact in the crash while he and his girlfriend, Onthatile's mother, Kholofelo, were admitted to hospital.

Shebeshxt was later transferred to the general ward after nine days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Following speculation about whether he would attend Onthatile's burial in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, the family decided to postpone it until the necessary arrangements could be finalised.

A wheelchair-bound Shebeshxt was reportedly wheeled to the funeral home to bid his daughter farewell on Saturday, 22 June, posting a picture of the eight-year-old's white-coloured custom Disney Frozen casket.

Raving fans express excitement

His X post attracted over 18,000 views in the 15 hours since he posted the announcement, with his bevvy of fans and followers enthusiastically raving about the upcoming show.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@molata_letswalo wrote:

"Welcome back, my brother. They can't keep [a] good man down. Only God knows what He [is] doing with our lives."

@Brian60163932 said:

"I was waiting for your confirmation. Now nka reka ticket ka tym tym. Twerka."

@thaebos reacted:

"Big ups, abuti."

