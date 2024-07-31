A woman shared that after completing her studies in industrial psychology, she now works at PEP

The graduate told people that she worked as a cashier at the local affordable clothing store

Social media users took to the video's comment section to encourage the woman not to give up

A graduate with a passion for industrial psychology shared that she now works at PEP. Images: @mukondi_sitholimela

A young woman with a bachelor's degree in industrial psychology unashamedly shared with people online that her current job does not fit the description of what she studied.

Mukondi Sitholimela, who uses the handle @kondiey on TikTok, uploaded a video on her account showing her degree and what she does now. The clip first shows the woman in her graduation regalia, celebrating her achievement with her fellow graduates.

The video then cuts to Mukondi wearing her work uniform from PEP. In the comments, she mentioned that she works at the store as a cashier.

She wrote in her caption:

"This life has no balance."

Netizens provide woman with support

Mukondi's video had many social media users taking to the comment section with positivity and encouragement, convincing the woman that there was light at the end of the tunnel.

@cindy_25ggn said to Mukondi:

"You have to start somewhere, sisi. Eventually, you will get where you always wanted to be."

@ascending_shadows shared their thoughts in the comments:

"Sadly, unless you've chosen a specific profession, university degrees are no longer worth the money, time and effort."

@nomusa_m_thebeautyplug added a bit of humour and said:

"The colours of your graduation match your work uniform. The signs were there. I’m kidding. You’ll get your dream job, my sister."

@user068202752 had a similar story and told the woman:

"Do not lose hope. I studied for a BA in industrial sociology and worked at PEP. On Thursday, it was my first day as an HR intern after four years."

