A viral video shows a drunk graduate refusing to remove her gown, leading to a humorous argument with her family

Despite their efforts, she remains adamant, sparking laughter and support from netizens who argue she deserves to keep it on

The video has garnered widespread attention and amusement online

A graduate, drunk and in her gown, humorously argues with her family to keep it on, as seen in a viral video. Images: @bontlenkuta05.

A graduate refused to take off her gown after she put it on while drinking with friends and family.

The video shows her family attempting to persuade her to remove the gown, but she adamantly refuses, leading to a humorous argument.

Netizens were laughing at her stubbornness, while some argued she deserved to do whatever she wanted with it.

Graduation regalia is not coming off

In the clip, the woman's family members, concerned about her state, gently try to coax her into taking it off.

Despite their efforts, she remains determined to keep the gown on, resulting in a light-hearted and amusing exchange.

The video has garnered a significant amount of attention and has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens.

Twitter user @KwaTurner suggested that the family should just let her be:

"Abamuyekele eyakhe 😂😂😂😂😂😂" [They must let her be... It's hers.]

Zanele Maq chimed in and expressed that it's perfectly normal for such situations to occur:

"Kwamele kubenjalo!!!" [It has to be like that.]

Another user, @thoriso.ml, humorously added:

"Manje niyamkhumula …kuyanidina" [So, now you're taking it off... Does it bother you?]

Sibal.Khulu said:

"Ok'salayo ufundile myekeni adakwe..😩" [As longas she's educated let her be."

Juliet Mmoa, joking, exclaimed:

"They must leave her alone 😭😭😭...she worked hard for it 🤣🤣"

Thembi Somo noted that as long as she was happy:

"I love this for her🙌🏽"

Irene Leotlela jokingly reprimanded the family:

"You can't handle a graduate like that hawu😂....have respect😂"

SirJusticeSokela added that:

"This is why I didn't buy the graduation regalia 🤣"

