A young honours graduate has recently shared her excitement about landing a job as a mining geologist, marking a significant milestone in her career journey.

The joyous announcement was made in a video posted by @jacquelinethegeologist, which quickly garnered attention and admiration from the online community.

Motivation on others

Captioned with "In my Isaiah 60:22 Era🪨👷‍♀️⚒️," the video captures Jacqueline's elation and sets off a wave of encouraging comments from fellow geology enthusiasts and students.

This achievement highlights her dedication and hard work and is a beacon of hope for many aspiring geologists.

Among the many comments, Nqobi Mbonani expressed heartfelt admiration, saying:

"As a geology student, I'm inspired, hun🔥❤️🫶"

Charlotte Mangena echoed this sentiment, sharing:

"As a geology student, I cried seeing this because you're my role model🥺❤"

The post also discussed the challenges graduates face in finding employment within their field of study.

User that-Nhlanhla highlighted the rarity and significance of Jacqueline's achievement:

"This is the first one on this trend to be working in their field of study ..the rest of us are stuck kwa retail."

The video has also become a platform for other geology students to seek advice and share their aspirations.

Kopi inquired:

"I'd like to ask when doing Bsc Geology which one is good to major in chemistry or physics?"

This was followed by lindalee🤗, who proudly proclaimed:

"Geology student hererr😃"

Questions about career prospects in geology were also prominent. Nolitic best asked:

"I am a student of geology, is the payment great? And what kind of places can I be employed?🙏🙏🥺"

Sphalie celebrated the field with enthusiasm, stating:

"Geology is Gneiss❤️❤️let's push partner💯👷‍♂️⚒️."

Similarly, Prosperity.... shared their inspiration, writing, "a geology student even though I'm still in high school I'm inspired mama 🥺🥺."

Fellow professionals also joined in to celebrate Jacqueline's success.

Thatoyaona Kgobe, a mine geologist, commented:

"As a fellow Mine geologist, I'm happy to see other Geos doing well. Keep going, babe."

Source: Briefly News