In a heartwarming story of resilience, a recent LLB graduate has turned to selling wigs to make a living

Despite her academic achievements, she has been hustling in the beauty industry, gaining widespread admiration on social media for her tenacity

This highlights the broader issue of graduate unemployment in South Africa, with experts calling for urgent interventions to address the mismatch between education and job market demands

An LLB graduate showcased her wig-selling business in a viral video, highlighting the challenges graduates face in South Africa’s job market. Images: @purity_ii_/Instagram.

In a heartwarming story of resilience and determination, a recent LLB law graduate has sold wigs to make a living.

Despite her academic achievements, this young woman, showcased in a video posted by @purity_ii, has been hustling in the beauty industry.

This hun's daily grind sets her apart

The video highlights her daily grind and resonated with many South Africans, who have come forward to applaud her tenacity and hard work.

Her story is a testament to the challenges many graduates face in the current job market and the lengths they go to support themselves and their families.

The video has garnered a significant response on social media, with numerous users expressing their admiration and support for her hustle.

Netizens encourage her to keep going

South Africans understood her decision to look for an alternative income source.

HLENGY commented:

“Keep pushing hun I also did LLB graduated 2015 akukahlangani but siyaphanta okunye kuyosifica ngendlela🥰” [Keep pushing hun I also did LLB graduated 2015, it's not coming together but we hustle, everything else will catch us ahead].

This comment reflects the shared struggle among graduates in similar situations who are trying to make ends meet through various means.

MissTee showed her respect, saying:

“I respect people like yourself❤️❤️no pity party just trying to get your hands to do something🙏May God bless you and open doors for you.”

Her words highlight the admiration for those who, despite setbacks, continue to forge their path with dignity and hard work.

Minenhle.donda♡♡ expressed hope and encouragement:

“A hustling hun🥰🥺Kuzolunga konke makufika isikhathi mama.”

This sentiment of eventual success and perseverance is shared among the supportive comments.

Randy_Nkosi summed up the emotions of many with a simple yet poignant:

“South Africa 💔”

This comment captures the collective heartache felt for the young graduate's plight in a challenging economic climate.

Kazie S shared their reflection:

“I only have matric, but when I see graduates not working, my heart breaks😭”

This comment underlines the broader societal issue of unemployment among qualified individuals.

The Craft commented on the broader economic situation:

“Cyrils Economy is not made for progress. Every video I watch is so sad man. But my sister, things will get better. You're hustling and that's Amazing. keep it up.”

This statement points to the systemic issues affecting job creation and economic progress in South Africa.

Rainbow Static || D’Charism💎 offered a positive outlook, saying:

“Life must go on ❤️"

This reflects the resilience and determination to keep moving forward despite challenges.

The plight of unemployment in South Africa

Economic and political analyst Ralph Mathekga previously told Briefly News that the high unemployment rate among graduates was a severe concern.

"It reflects deeper structural issues within the South African economy, including a mismatch between the skills provided by our education system and those demanded by the job market.”

Professor Nomalanga Nkosi, a labour market specialist, noted that while the graduate's story was unfortunate, it also was not unique.

"Many of our graduates are forced into informal employment or entrepreneurial activities due to a lack of available positions in their fields of study.

"This situation requires urgent government and private sector intervention to create more job opportunities. We are seeing a generation of highly educated individuals who are unable to find work in their chosen professions.

"This is not only a waste of talent but also a significant socio-economic issue that needs to be addressed through comprehensive policy reforms.”

South Africa’s unemployment crisis: 8.2 Million without jobs

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's unemployment rate has increased by 330,000 to 8.2m in the first quarter of 2024.

Statistics South Africa's Quarterly Labour Force Survey also found that youth unemployment increased by 236,000 to 4.9m.

The sectors that recorded an employment decline during the same period include construction and finance.

