A viral video showcases a charming apartment for R2800 per month, attracting widespread admiration on social media

Users are captivated by the apartment’s appeal and question its location

Comments range from awe and delight to speculation about rental prices in different cities

A woman’s video of her R2800 apartment is making waves online, with viewers impressed by its beauty and questioning its location. Images: _amie.ka/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

A woman showcased her adorable apartment, available for just R2800 per month.

The footage highlights the apartment's cosy and stylish interior, featuring a welcoming atmosphere that has captured the attention of many on social media.

The video, posted by @terrycuteangel, has quickly garnered attention from netizens, with many expressing awe and curiosity.

See the video posted on TikTok below:

SA wants to know where to find the apartment

Comments range from admiration to a flurry of questions about the apartment's location.

@kunenetholi inquired directly:

"Where is this?"

While @unicornmami expressed delight, commenting:

"This is gorgeous 🤩 Where is it?"

The consensus among the comments is one of wonder and appreciation, with several users speculating about the apartment's location.

@Sandla_Mvana pointed out the stark contrast in rental prices:

"If it was in Cape Town the rent would be around R8000."

Others have shared their feelings of peace and admiration for the space, with @casandra thomas-thompson🌷 noting:

"I see peace of mind here 🕊️"

@Deelite😍 simply stating:

"Wow beautiful."

Meanwhile, @Rjay Nana expressed disbelief, writing:

"Asoze 🥲🥲"

Insaaf Essa also noted:

"My angel you are blessed here in Cape Town you pay nothing less than 5600 pm for an even smaller space."

BlackListed exclaimed:

"👌looks cosy."

Sivuyile commented:

"This is straight R5500pm in Cape Town with R5000 deposit payable in 2 months that you will never get back.😏😏"

Woman shows off stylish home in viral video, impresses netizens with decorative skills

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a recent video showcasing a woman's stylishly decorated home has gone viral, captivating viewers with her impeccable taste and creative interior design.

The video highlights various rooms and unique decorative touches, inspiring many social media users to share their admiration.

A local interior designer praised her ability to create a beautiful space on a budget, emphasising the impact of thoughtful choices.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News