A woman plugged Mzansi on an affordable dinner set, prompting netizens to flock to stores. Images: @tahndore and @thandombaxa_marman/TikTok.

A video posted by @thandombaxa_marman showcasing a stylish R249 dinner set from Checkers has taken social media by storm.

The video, titled: "Do not walk, but run to @Checkers," has garnered significant attention.

The creator plugged netizens to flock to stores to get their hands on the affordable yet elegant dinnerware.

Ladies are ready to run the stock out

The post received a flood of comments from eager shoppers and satisfied customers.

User Pomposana❤️ tagged a friend with excitement, saying:

"@RII you need to get these❤️🥹"

Another user, Jessica Nonhlanzeko, humorously noted her plan of action:

"Okay oe I'll run, kodwa ngzoqala ngidlule e china mall ngi check nakhona🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️thanks for the plug".

Not everyone has had success, though. Ntozini Prudence550 expressed frustration:

"Aaaiii I give up ... I've been to two Checkers stores it's out of stock 😭"

However, some users found alternative solutions. Call her idol shared:

"Got mine at Shoprite today 😍😍😍🔥🔥"

The video has also sparked practical questions and further recommendations among viewers.

chimwemwe inquired:

"Can you put in the microwave with that gold plating on the edges?"

Meanwhile, ntsampho sought location-specific advice, asking:

"Which checkers in Gauteng? I'm from South Gate; I didn't find them".

Some netizens were happy with their purchase and also recommend

Several users have shared their successful finds and positive experiences despite the stock issues.

Lebogang happily reported:

"Got my set yesterday at Norkem Mall..so happy they're beautiful."

MamzoS4 noted:

"First time I saw them here on TT, I went running to buy ☺️😊☺️"

A sentiment echoed by many was captured by Metsi 🌸, who commented:

"They have awesome kitchen stuff low key lol."

