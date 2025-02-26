Cape Town beach lovers were warned on the news about poisonous sea creatures washed up on the shore

Pet owners were advised to rush their domestic animals to the vet immediately after contact with the fish

Social media users were alarmed by the news and shared their thoughts in a thread of 838 comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cape Town ocean lovers spotted a number of washed-up sea creatures resting on the shore.

Cape Town beachgoers were warned about venomous creatures resting on their shores. Image: @art-design-photography.com

Source: Getty Images

They soon learned that the species were venomous, dead or alive and that they should stay away from them.

Cape Town ocean lovers warned about venomous fish

We’re currently in the very last days of summer as March will introduce South Africans to the season of autumn. While the temperatures might drastically drop, people will still have fun at the beach whether it’s fishing or surfing.

Cape Town ocean lovers were warned about venomous sea creatures resting on their shores after being washed up by the sea. Poisonous pufferfish and sea snakes were among the creatures found in the False Bay coastline.

Frequent beachgoers have been cautioned to be vigilant of the venomous creatures, dead or alive. Pet owners were also advised to rush their domestic animals to the vet after coming in contact with the species.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Cape Town beaches hosting venomous creatures

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 800 comments:

Venomous sea creatures threatened lives in Cape Town. Image: @mirecca

Source: Getty Images

@destitutus_ explained:

“Pufferfish will not attack you, they will swim away, but a sea snake is a different story.”

@Safiyya Jenna Muller shared:

“We were warned that these pufferfish and sea snakes are poisonous and that there are no “anti-toxins” for dogs if they have consumed them or even just play with or bite them.”

@user46573736962403 said:

“Australia has or had anti-venom for yellow-bellied sea snakes. Pufferfish is the most deadly sea creature even if you touch the spikes or a dead one. If encountered stay away.”

@WondrousFlyer suggested:

“Honestly, people just should not let their dogs pick up and play with any animal, never mind pufferfish and sea snakes.”

@Miss Janis G commented:

“I walked along Muizenberg last week and found quite a few pufferfish washed up on shore.”

@André.avante5sai🇿🇦 wrote:

“My dog just held a pufferfish in her mouth for a while and she died the next morning.”

@Carlo carolissen wondered:

“Something tells me there's something else in the ocean. Why would the anglerfish appear out of nowhere also?”

@shahen_14 wrote:

“Imagine the astonishment those sea snakes and pufferfish faced seeing humans in their environment.”

@iναя тнє bσηєℓєѕѕ:

“I think they just want to cause unnecessary panic. Why? I don't know.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

A snake catcher shared a story of a many who suffered immense pain after being fanged by a venomous creature in Durban

A South African woman amazed Mzansi when she shared her story of sleeping with a black mamba to maintain wealth

Guests were startled by a giant invasive rock python while on vacation at a lodge in KwaZulu-Natal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News