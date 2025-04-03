Who is Cinna? Age, career and life story of the Twitch star

When Cinna was in college, she had to choose between finishing her aerospace engineering program and becoming a full-time streamer. Currently boasting over 600k Twitch followers, it appears her decision to pursue a streaming career is finally paying off.

I never had the intention of one day being a big streamer. I kind of slipped and fell into streaming because I thought it was a fun thing to do.

American online streamer Cinna. Photo: @cinnabrit (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Cinna launched her Twitch channel in March 2018.

channel in March 2018. She streams under the platform's Just Chatting directory.

directory. The internet sensation is known for actively engaging with her followers via a Discord channel.

channel. She has collaborated with renowned streamers such as Valkyrae and Duke Dennis.

Cinna's profile summary

Full name Brittany Lynn Watts Famous as Cinna, CinnaBrit Gender Female Date of birth 5 December 1996 Age 28 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5'4" (163 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Profession Twitch star, social media personality Social media Twitch Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

How old is Cinna from Twitch?

CinnaBrit (28 as of March 2025) was born on 5 December 1996 in Virginia, USA. In 2023, she took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday via a post that read:

Another year around the sun.

During a December 2023 interview with fellow online streamer Emiru, Cinna opened up about her mixed ethnic roots, saying:

My dad is Black, while my mom is Japanese-White.

Internet sensation Brittany Lynn Watts. Photo: @cinnabrit on Instagram (modified by author)

Cinna's streaming passion was inspired by her dad's love for video games

Brittany and her sister were single-handedly raised by their father after his separation from their mom. Although Cinna describes him as a strict parent growing up, he often invited her to join him in his gaming escapades.

The celebrity dad began streaming on Twitch on 5 February 2024 under the username Blakkhoodie. The next day, CinnaBrit shared the update with his X followers, saying:

My dad started streaming by playing Call of Duty, which he played with me when I was a child.

She cleaned murder scenes before launching her streaming career

CinnaBrit worked several jobs to put herself through high school. While speaking to Tubefilter in October 2024, she revealed that serving McDonald's was her first-ever gig.

I also worked at a restoration company for three years. We used to clean up houses with moulds or destroyed by fires. We even fixed up some grotesque scenes.

YouTuber Cinna and her father. Photo: @blakkhoodie on Twitch, @cinnabrit on Instagram (modified by author)

Exploring Cinna's online career

The internet personality first went live in 2018, playing popular games like Fortnite. At the time, she was struggling to build a loyal following due to her inconsistent schedule.

However, in late 2021, Cinna launched a full-time streaming career and set an early afternoon streaming schedule. She is best known for her unique emotes, including one inspired by the Animal Crossing character Tom Nook.

Currently, Brittany boasts 619k followers on Twitch and is signed with Loaded. In her interview with Tubefilter, the streamer shared the secret behind her successful career, stating:

Streaming is 70% hard work and 30% luck.

Cinna has 332k YouTube subscribers and 329.9k TikTok followers. Additionally, she has 309k Instagram followers and 224.1k followers on X as of 28 March 2025.

TikToker Brittany Lynn Watts. Photo: @cinnabrit (modified by author)

Cinna's investment projects: Buying her first car at 27

On 13 October 2024, the social media personality posted a YouTube video revealing she had bought her dream car (Audi S7). The next day, she shared the good news with her Instagram followers alongside the caption:

Imagine if I had quit.

FAQs

CinnaBrit's engaging live streams and interactive approach with fans have contributed to her growing popularity on Twitch. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What did Cinna do before streaming?

The female streamer has been an aerospace engineer-in-training, a McDonald's staffer and a murder scene cleaner.

Award-winning streamer Cinna. Photo: @cinnabrit (modified by author)

What is Cinna famous for?

Cinna's creativity, unique content and humour keep her followers coming back for more. She has collaborated with some prominent streamers, including Mizkif, Pokimane and Emiru.

At 28, Cinna has created a name for herself in the competitive world of live streaming. As she continues to grow her fan base, many are eager to see what the future holds for the dynamic internet sensation.

