How old is SugarHill Ddot? Age, height, real name, net worth, bio

SugarHill Ddot is currently one of the hottest acts in the New York drill scene. The upcoming artist started dropping music at 13 years old and has already received co-signs from major rappers like Drake and 21 Savage. This article delves into SugarHill Ddot's age and background.

Sugarhill DDot attends the '2 Sides of the Story' album release party on August 02, 2024, in New York City (L). Photo: @sugarhilllddot (modified by author)

SugarHill Ddot's age places him among the new wave of young rappers who are taking over the rap industry. Growing up in Harlem, which is known for its vibrant and diverse culture with a rich history in hip-hop and rap, helped shape his artistic style and lyrical content.

SugarHill Ddot's profile summary

Full name Darrian Jimenez Date of birth March 8, 2008 Age 16 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Sugar Hill, Harlem, New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Latin Gender Male Height 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) Weight Approx. 50 kgs (110 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Profession Rapper Genre Drill, hip-hop Years active 2021 to date Record label Priority Records (2023 to date) Social media Instagram YouTube Spotify

How old is SugarHill Ddot?

The I Wanna Love You singer is 16 years old as of 2024. SugarHill Ddot's birthday is on March 8, 2008, and his zodiac sign is Pisces. He was born and raised in Harlem, New York City.

What is the real name of SugarHill Ddot?

SugarHill Ddot's real name is Darrian Jimenez. His stage name is derived from the neighbourbood he grew up in called Sugar Hill in Harlem, New York City. He explained how he came up with the moniker while appearing on 247HH in February 2024.

The origin of my name is Sugar Hill. Like that's my block Sugar Hill, that's where I come from...And my name starts with a D, so I just put the D and dot, so my name is Sugar Ddot.

How tall is SugarHill?

SugarHill Ddot's height is around 5 feet 2 inches (1.57 m/157 cm) tall. The teenager weighs approximately 50 kgs (110 lbs). He has brown eyes and dark brown hair that he usually braids.

Top 5 facts about upcoming rapper SugarHill Ddot. Photo: @sugarhilllddot on Instagram (modified by author)

SugarHill Ddot's ethnicity

The Lost Boy hitmaker is of Latin ethnicity. His grandparents are originally from the Dominican Republic.

SugarHill Ddot's parents

Ddot rapper was raised by his grandmother. In an August 2024 interview with All iHip Hop, he shared that his parents were not always in the picture.

My parents was good parents, but they wasn't in the picture all the time. But it was good parents; I would never take that away from them. For me, they'll always do their own thing. But I was really raised with my grandma – I would eat with my grandma and if I ever was to live with my parents, they would've never last.

Darrian's mother, Fab Rolin, is active on social media, and her Instagram account, @fabsorolin, currently has over 48,500 followers. She shares a close bond with the rapper, although they have had a few public disagreements. In March 2024, she took to Instagram to appreciate her son, writing,

I love you more than words can express. May each day of your life be filled with love, joy and endless possibilities @sugarhilllddot.

SugarHill Ddot's mother, Fab Rolin, on Instagram. Photo: @fabsorolin (modified by author)

How did SugarHill Ddot get famous?

The Harlem native started releasing music in 2021 at 13 years old, but it was his breakout single I Wanna Love You in 2022 that put him on the map. The song sampled singer Akon's 2006 hit song of the same name.

Since his breakout, he has received major co-signs from established artists like Meek Mill, Drake, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage. He released his debut album, 2 Sides of the Story, in August 2024. Though currently recognized as a drill artist, SugarHill told One37PM in May 2023 that he is expanding his sound to incorporate more genres.

I'm a drill artist, but I expanded, and I started doing more (stuff), and I got good at doing different (stuff). So, I'm not just a regular drill artist. When I first started rapping, it was just all about drill, drill. But then my manager started teaching me new (stuff) – So all that (stuff) my manager used to tell me, I just took it to the brain.

Darrian was best friends with the late Notti Osama, who passed away in 2022 from fatal stab wounds. He is also close to Notti's brother and another Harlem breakout star, DD Osama. SugarHill and DD have collaborated on songs like Too Tact, 40s N 9s, and Baby Wait.

SugarHill Ddot in New York. Photo: @bluepurplemusic/@sugarhilllddot on X (modified by author)

SugarHill Ddot's top songs

Song Year Project Let Ha Go' 2023 Single 3 AM In the Yams ft Luh Tyler 2024 2 Sides of the Story (album) Tweakin' 2024 2 Sides of the Story (album) My Baby ft Star Bandz 2024 Single Evil Twin ft Notti Osama 2022 Single Evil Twin 2 with Notti Osama 2022 Single I Wanna Love You 2022 Single Like This 2024 2 Sides of the Story (album) Spinnin' Pt. 2 with BBG Steppa 2024 2 Sides of the Story (album) Lost Boy 2022 Single Dream 2023 1st Side of the Story (Mixtape) Too' Tact with Notti Osama and DD Osam 2022 Single Reality 2022 Single Real Facts 2022 Single Real Talk 2023 1st Side of the Story (Mixtape) Stop Cappin' 2022 Single Letter to Notti 2023 1st Side of the Story (Mixtape) Heavy 2022 Single Lamborghini Dreams 2024 2 Sides of the Story (album)

Is Ddot signed to Drake?

The New York teen is not signed to rapper Drake but has worked with him. In November 2022, he appeared in Drake's campaign for the Nike and NOCTA collaboration.

In March 2023, Darrian was announced as one of the signees of the revamped hip-hop label Priority Records. The label had previously worked with stars like Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Geto Boys. The teenager said at the time,

Being signed to Priority Records is a blessing. I thought being a signed artist would never be possible. I'm grateful for this opportunity.

Does SugarHill Ddot have a gaming channel?

The Evil Twin hitmaker has a gaming channel. His Twitch gaming account, @sugahillddotgaming, has over 192,000 followers as of October 2024.

How rich is SugarHill Ddot?

SugarHill Ddot's net worth is estimated to be between $300,000 and $1 million in 2024, according to The HipHop Update and Legit Net Worth. His wealth has been growing due to his rising music career.

SugarHill Ddot during a past photoshoot in New York. Photo: @sugarhilllddot (modified by author)

At SugarHill Ddot's age of 16 years old, he has made impressive strides in the drill music scene. With his unique sound and performances, fans can expect more from the rising teenage star!

