The 21 best female streamers on Twitch right now: The ultimate list

Twitch has become a hotspot for content creators, and female streamers have been making a massive impact. These female Twitch streamers have carved out their own space in the gaming and entertainment world, gaining millions of followers. Discover some of the best female streamers on Twitch right now.

Cristinini (L), Amouranth (C) and Pokimane (R) are some of the best female streamers on Twitch. Photo: Borja B. Hojas, Ethan Miller, Jacopo M. Raule (modified by author)

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. To create this list of the best female streamers on Twitch, we considered factors such as the number of followers on Twitch, viewers, and consistency in streaming, as these reflect their popularity and engagement.

Best female streamers on Twitch

Gaming is often seen as a man's world, but many women are in the gaming industry. From gaming to chatting and everything in between, these talented women are attracting huge audiences and building strong communities. Here is a list of some of the best female streamers on Twitch as of this writing.

No. Name Number of followers on Twitch 21 Loeya 1.6 million 20 JustAMinx 1.9 million 19 Sweet_Anita 1.9 million 18 TinaKitten 1.9 million 17 Sommerset 2 million 16 Aroyitt 2 million 15 Ironmous 2.1 million 14 Taylor_Jevaux 2.2 million 13 Pqueen 2.3 million 12 Lilypichu 2.4 million 11 Chica 2.4 million 10 NimuVT 2.5 million 9 Nihachu 2.7 million 8 Loserfruit 3 million 7 Kyedae 3.1 million 6 IamCristinini 3.2 million 5 Staryuuki 3.4 million 4 Amouranth 6.2 million 3 Rivers_gg 6.4 million 2 AriGameplays 7 million 1 Pokimane 9.3 million

21. Loeya

Loeya is known for her gameplay in games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Dead by Daylight, and Minecraft. Photo: @loeya on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Olivia Sigg

: Olivia Sigg Date of birth : 7 March 1998

: 7 March 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Sweden

: Sweden Social media: Twitch, YouTube, X (Twitter), Instagram

Loeya is a partnered Swedish Twitch streamer whose channel has amassed more than 1.6 million followers at the present. She is known for her gameplay in Fortnite, League of Legends, Dead by Daylight, and Minecraft.

20. JustAMinx

JustAMinx is one of the best Twitch streamers, with over 1.9 followers on Twitch as of 2024. Photo: @justaminxig on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Rebecca "Becca" Roe

: Rebecca "Becca" Roe Date of birth : 3 November 1996

: 3 November 1996 Age : 28 years old

: 28 years old Place of birth : Ireland

: Ireland Social media: Twitch, Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok

JustaMinx is an Irish Twitch streamer, YouTuber, actress, comedian and boxer. She became famous for appearing on The Austin Show's Love or Host. She is one of the best Twitch streamers, with over 1.9 million followers on Twitch. She has also worked with numerous top streamers, including QTCinderella, Mizkif, Hasan Abi and xQc.

19. Sweet_Anita

Sweet Anita began streaming on Twitch in 2018 and became well-known for playing Overwatch. Photo: @sweetanitatwitc on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Sweet Anita

: Sweet Anita Date of birth : 28 July 1990

: 28 July 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : East Anglia, England

: East Anglia, England Social media: Twitch, Instagram, YouTube, , TikTok

Sweet Anita is an English Twitch streamer and YouTuber. She is famous on both platforms, with more than 1.9 million followers and almost 1.6 million subscribers, respectively. Sweet Anita began streaming on Twitch in 2018 and became well-known for playing Overwatch. Variety named her as one of the most influential people in video games.

18. TinaKitten

TinaKitten attends TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on 22 October 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Full name : Christina Kenyon

: Christina Kenyon Date of birth : 30 June 1998

: 30 June 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : South Korea

: South Korea Social media: Twitch, Instagram, X (Twitter)

The South Korean Twitch streamer began streaming on her TinaKitten Twitch channel in September 2020. Her gaming and art videos have helped her grow to more than 1.9 million followers. TinaKitten is also active and famous on other social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.

17. Sommerset

Sommerset made her gaming debut in 2019 and has become one of Twitch's most popular streamers. Photo: @sommerset_ig on Instagram (modified by author)

Real name : Kayla

: Kayla Date of birth : 9 August 2003

: 9 August 2003 Age : 21 years old (as of 2024)

: 21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : United States

: United States Social media: Twitch, X (Twitter)

Sommerset is a prominent American Twitch streamer, YouTuber and social media influencer. She made her gaming debut in 2019 and has become one of Twitch's most popular streamers. She is also recognised as the first female to score 100k Arena points in a Fortnite game.

16. Aroyitt

Aroyitt began her career as a Twitch streamer in 2019. Photo: @aroiagarcia on Instagram 9modified by author)

Real name : Aroia Garcia

: Aroia Garcia Date of birth : 3 November 1993

: 3 November 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Bilbao, Spain

: Bilbao, Spain Social media: Twitch, Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube

Aroia Garcia, best known as Aroyitt, began her career as a Twitch streamer in 2019. Her Minecraft, Call of Duty: Warzone, Grand Theft Auto, Garry's Mod, and Dying Light 2 have helped her accumulate over 2 million followers on the platform. She also boasts a massive following on other platforms, including Instagram and YouTube.

15. Ironmous

Real name : Ironmous

: Ironmous Date of birth : 11 January 1997

: 11 January 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: United States

United States Social media: Twitch, YouTube, X (Twitter)

Ironmouse is a Puerto Rican-American YouTuber, singer, and Twitch streamer. She boasts over 2.1 million followers on Twitch, where she often plays various games, including Minecraft and Metal Gear Rising. She is a founding member of the VTuber group VShojo, launched in 2020.

14. Taylor_Jevaux

Taylor_Jevaux streams various content including cake smashes, IRL adventures and tech unboxing. Photo: @taylorjevaux on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Taylor_Jevaux

: Taylor_Jevaux Date of birth : 23 December 1997

: 23 December 1997 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : United States

: United States Social media: Twitch, X (Twitter)

Taylor_Jevaux is a Twitch streamer, model, and videographer. She streams various content including cake smashes, IRL adventures, tech unboxing, dressing up in cosplay, and playing video games. She has more than 2.2 million followers on Twitch. Taylor has also worked for various notable brands such as Fashion Nova and Yandy.

13. Pqueen

Pelin Baynazoğlu poses with her award during the INFLOW Awards 2021 at Raffles Hotel on 20 December 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Ferda Demir

Full name : Büşra Pelin Baynazoğlu

: Büşra Pelin Baynazoğlu Date of birth : 18 July 1992

: 18 July 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Ankara, Turkey

: Ankara, Turkey Social media: Twitch, Instagram, YouTube

Pqueen is a popular Turkish Twitch streamer and YouTuber. Her content includes conversations, concepts, and games like The Last of Us, Ronin: Two Souls, and Phasmophobia. As of this writing, her Twitch channel has garnered over 2.3 million followers, while her YouTube channel boasts over 1.6 million subscribers.

12. Lilypichu

LilyPichu is one of the most followed female streamers on Twitch with millions of followers. Photo: @lilypichu on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Lily Ki

: Lily Ki Date of birth : 20 November 1991

: 20 November 1991 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Queens, New York City, United States

: Queens, New York City, United States Social media: Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X (Twitter)

LilyPichu is an American online streamer, voice actress, artist and YouTuber. She started creating videos on YouTube in June 2010 and streaming on Twitch in August 2012. LilyPichu is among the most subscribed female Twitch streamers in the late 2010s and early 2020s and remains one of the most followed female streamers on the platform.

11. Chica

Chica at TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on 22 October 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Full name : Maria Lopez

: Maria Lopez Date of birth : 22 May 1994

: 22 May 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of 2024)

: 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Puerto Rico

: Puerto Rico Social media: Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X (Twitter)

Maria Lopez, better known as Chica, is one of the best Twitch girls and professional eSports gamer. She is best known for streaming multi-person shooter games like Fortnite. Maria began streaming while still in college and has since amassed over 2.4 million followers on the platform.

10. NimuVT

NimuVT is among the non-Japanese YouTubers with the most subscribers. Photo: @nimuvt on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Sofia Magali Santillan

: Sofia Magali Santillan Date of birth : 13 May 1998

: 13 May 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Argentina

: Argentina Social media: Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X (Twitter)

NimuVT is an Argentine YouTuber and streamer. She made her first stream in April 2021 and prefers chatting and reaction streams over video games and other content. She has amassed over 2.5 million followers on Twitch as of this writing and is also among the non-Japanese YouTubers with the most subscribers.

9. Nihachu

Niki Nihachu on Verified Stage during day one of Web Summit 2023 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Harry Murphy

Full name: Nikita Sophie "Niki" Sembowski

Nikita Sophie "Niki" Sembowski Date of birth : 3 November 2001

: 3 November 2001 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Berlin, Germany

: Berlin, Germany Social media: Twitch, Instagram, YouTube, X (Twitter)

Nihachu is a German gaming content creator and Twitch streamer who lives in the United States. She is among the famous female streamers known for streaming games, including Minecraft, The Sims 4, and Stardew Valley, and posting Just Chatting sessions. Her Twitch account has accumulated over 2.7 million followers as of now.

8. Loserfruit

Loserfruit has over 3 million followers on Twitch and often plays Fortnite and Call of Duty. Photo: @loserfruit on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Kathleen Veronica Belsten

: Kathleen Veronica Belsten Date of birth : 22 February 1993

: 22 February 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Melbourne, Australia

: Melbourne, Australia Social media: Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, ,

Loserfruit is an Australian Twitch live streamer, YouTuber, professional rich gamer, and internet personality. As of this writing, she has over 3 million followers on Twitch, where she often plays various games, mainly Fortnite, League of Legends, and Call of Duty.

7. Kyedae

Kyedae won the 2023 Valorant Streamer of the Year award. Photo: @kyedae on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Kyedae Alisha Shymko

: Kyedae Alisha Shymko Date of birth : 1 December 2001

: 1 December 2001 Age : 22 years old (as of 2024)

: 22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Japan

Japan Social media: Twitch, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Kyedae is one of the top female Twitch streamers from Japan. She began streaming on Twitch on 31 October 2020 and has accumulated over 3.1 million followers. She won the 2023 Valorant Streamer of the Year award. She was also a member of 100 Thieves for three years and is currently part of Disguised's Game Changers roster.

6. IamCristinini

Christinini at the world premiere of Gladiator II in November 2024 in London. Photo: @iamcristinini on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Cristina López Pérez

: Cristina López Pérez Date of birth : 15 November 1989

: 15 November 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Province of Tarragona, Spain

Province of Tarragona, Spain Social media: Twitch, Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok

Cristinini is a Spanish Twitch streamer and esports reporter who became known for hosting the program The Gaming House. She is famous on Twitch, where she streams games like League of Legends and frequently plays Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Currently, she has more than 3.2 million followers on Twitch.

5. Staryuuki

Staryuuki is a Twitch streamer who plays various games, including Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis and Fortnite. Photo: @staryuukiii on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Elizabeth

: Elizabeth Date of birth : 17 June 1998

: 17 June 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Cuba

: Cuba Social media: Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), YouTube

Staryuuki is a Twitch streamer who plays various games, including Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Fortnite, Just Dance, Pepsiman, Minecraft, and A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. She also streams just chatting and ASMR. As of this writing, her Twitch account boasts over 3.4 million followers.

4. Amouranth

Amouranth has more than 6.2 million followers on Twitch and boasts a significant following on other social media accounts. Photo: @kaitgonewild on Instagram 9modified by author)

Full name : Kaitlyn Siragusa

: Kaitlyn Siragusa Date of birth : 2 December 1993

: 2 December 1993 Age : 30 years old (as of 2024)

: 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : United States

: United States Social media: Twitch, X (Twitter)

Amouranth is a prominent Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and content creator known for her various streams, which include gaming, ASMR, adult entertainment, cosplay, and Just Chatting content. She has more than 6.2 million followers on Twitch and boasts a significant following on other social media accounts, such as TikTok.

3. Rivers_gg

Rrivers_gg became famous for her content which includes gameplay from titles like Call of Duty, Minecraft and Fortnite. Photo: @samyrivera on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Samy Rivera

: Samy Rivera Date of birth : 20 August 1998

: 20 August 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Mexico

: Mexico Social media: Twitch, Instagram, X (Twitter), YouTube

Rrivers_gg is among the best girl Twitch streamers worldwide. She began streaming on Twitch in 2021 and quickly became one of the most-watched female streamers on Twitch by 2023. Her content includes gameplay from titles like Call of Duty, Minecraft, Fortnite, and Just Chatting. She has garnered over 6.4 million followers on the platform.

2. AriGameplays

AriGameplays boasts more than 7 million followers on Twitch as of 2024. Photo: @arigameplays on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso

: Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso Date of birth : 28 February 1998

: 28 February 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birt h: Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico

h: Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico Social media: Twitch, Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok, YouTube

Arigameplays is a Mexican Twitch streamer, TikTok star, and YouTuber who is known for her live streams. She mainly uploads videos of her live streams playing Planet Coaster, Overwatch, and Minecraft. She has more than 7 million followers on Twitch.

1. Pokimane

Pokimane at the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on 9 March 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name : Imane Anys

: Imane Anys Date of birth : 14 May 1996

: 14 May 1996 Age : 28 years old as of 2024

: 28 years old as of 2024 Place of birth : Morocco

: Morocco Social media: Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X(Twitter), TikTok

Pokimane is currently the most-followed female streamer on Twitch. She is best known for her video game content, primarily League of Legends, Valorant and Fortnite. She is also a co-founder of OfflineTV, a content creators' online social entertainment club.

Who are the top female streamers?

Some of the top female streamers in 2024 include Pokimane, AriGameplays and Rivers_gg.

Who is the richest female on Twitch?

According to ESTNN: Esports News Network, Pokimane is the richest female Twitch streamer, with an alleged net worth of $25 million. She primarily earns money from her Twitch channel's viewers, sponsorships, brand deals, merch, and multiple YouTube channels.

Is Twitch female-dominated?

Twitch is not female-dominated. Only 15.6% of its streamers are women, a stark contrast to the 50.4% representation in the general population. StreamElements states the platform remains heavily male-centric, with 81.5% of its creators and viewers being white males.

Who is the most popular female on Twitch?

Imane Anys, best known as Pokimane, is one of Twitch's most famous female streamers. She has over 9.3 million followers.

Who is the most-watched female streamer in 2024?

As per Statista, by June 2024, the most-watched Twitch streamer was Emiru. She had the highest average viewers among the most popular female streamers across various platforms.

Twitch has become one of the largest live-streaming platforms, with female streamers quickly becoming dominant. The above female Twitch streamers have showcased their skills and built strong, loyal communities through their creativity, humour, and authenticity. These talented women are equally impressive on other social media platforms.

