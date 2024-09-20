Clix's net worth and earnings: How rich is the pro Fortnite player?

Clix, whose real name is Cody Conrod, is a famous young star in the gaming universe. He is one of the icons that the current generation of gamers and streamers look up to. Clix's net worth has skyrocketed because of his gaming skills, achievements, and charismatic personality.

Cody "Clix" Conrad has built a following of over 15 million across his social channels and made millions of dollars through streaming. Photo: @clix (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The renowned star's other revenue streams, such as YouTube and Twitch, contribute to his immense net worth. Here is a deep dive into Clix's life, including the vital elements contributing to his financial prowess.

Clix's profile summary

Full name Cody Conrod Nickname Clix Date of birth 7 January 2005 Age 19 (as of 2024) Place of birth Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres Weight 165 pounds or 75 kilograms Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Occupation(s) Professional esports player and streamer Source of wealth Streaming revenue, winnings, endorsements, merchandise sales Estimated net worth $27 million Social media Instagram, X(Twitter), Twitch, YouTube

What is Clix's net worth?

The Fortnite star's net worth is an ongoing debate, with various sources, such as Finbold, estimating it at $27 million as of 2024. Cody also confirmed the figures in a recent livestream on YouTube. He said,

It does not matter how much money you have, $4,000 is a lot of money, do you guys get that...If I spent all my money, I would not have any money...Its not $14 million its $27 million.

Other sources estimate Clix's net worth in 2024 to be between $2.2 million and $7.31 million. His wealth has also grown through sponsorships and brand endorsement deals, making him one of the wealthiest gamers on Twitch.

Clix had two successful years at NRG as a player and streamer. He left the organisation in 2023. Photo: @clix (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much has Clix made from Fortnite?

According to Esports Charts, Clix's earnings on the Fortnite stream are around $517,225 as of September 2024. He is a member of the XSET team.

In 2021, he took home over $700,000 before bagging $1.8 million in the Fortnite World Cup solo competition in 2019.

How much is Clix's Twitch earning?

Cody earns over $70,000 monthly from his Twitch streams as per Stream Scheme. With over 7.8 million followers, his earnings could rise to around $100,000 monthly.

What is Clix's monthly income on YouTube?

The streamer has over 3.2 million YouTube subscribers and a high streaming average, earning him around $20,000 monthly. With consistency, he can reach the level of the best-paid YouTubers.

Clix leans on his Lamborghini car (L), and on the right is him with his Porsche car. Photo: @clix (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Clix's house and cars

In July 2022, Cody uploaded a house tour video on YouTube showcasing his new home worth $3 million. Clix's cars include a Porsche, a BMW, and a Lamborghini.

In an interview with The Stable on YouTube, the streamer revealed that his first car was a Porsche Taycan 4s. He also had an Audi A5. His current collection includes a Lamborghini Huracán and an MBW M5.

Since the famed gamer has established himself in the gaming industry, he has partnered with various sponsors such as;

HyperX

G Fuel

NZXT

Secretlab

Vertagear

How much does Clix earn a month?

The professional esports athlete earns between $2.5 million and $4 million annually from streaming, gaming, sponsor ads, and donations, which translates to around $208,000 to $330,000 monthly. Clix's salary makes him one of the best-paid streamers in 2024.

How old is Clix currently?

Cody is 19 years old as of September 2024. He was born on 7 January 2005 in Connecticut, United States of America.

Cody Conrod is one of the most popular and wealthiest streamers on YouTube, Twitch, and Fortnite player. Photo: @clix (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The streamer has a dog named Max. He has kept most details about his family private, besides revealing that his parents got divorced when he was young. He said,

The divorce thing when it was happening I was like 10, 11. It was hard, it was definately hard seeing them actually split and see arguments happen in front of my face, like seeing your parents actually yell at each other like real yelling and getting mad and you're just sitting there watching just that breaks you.

Clix's career journey

The renowned gamer debuted in the gaming world on 11 November 2017 after creating his YouTube channel.

His first video was on 21 April 2018, showcasing a build war he had participated in. Cody then entered the Fortnite World Championship competitions, winning $58,000 in the finals.

Cody "Clix" Conrad's talent, dedication, and passion propelled him to succeed in the gaming industry. Photo: @clix (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He founded a UEFN studio, Clix Creative, in 2022 and partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of America to spearhead their new esports gaming initiative. His most played and streamed games include:

Fortnite Battle Royale

Grand Theft Auto V

Just Chatting

Among Us

Variety

Phasmophobia

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

The streamer was featured in Forbes' 30 under 30 most influential celebrities in 2024. He has achieved much outside streaming, including launching a clothing brand, Dr3aminClothing, in November 2021.

Frequently asked questions

Cody Conrod's accomplishments show that even young gamers can succeed with skill, perseverance, and hard work. Here are the frequently asked questions about him.

Is Clix on Instagram? The Fortnite gamer has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram as of September 2024.

The Fortnite gamer has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram as of September 2024. How tall is Clix? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. How much money does Clix make? He earns between $2.5 million and $4 million annually from streaming, gaming, sponsor ads, and donations.

He earns between $2.5 million and $4 million annually from streaming, gaming, sponsor ads, and donations. Who is Clix sponsored by? His sponsors include HyperX, G Fuel, NZXT, Secretlab, and Vertagear. He also signed a multi-year partnership with the North American esports organisation XSET to join the team.

His sponsors include HyperX, G Fuel, NZXT, Secretlab, and Vertagear. He also signed a multi-year partnership with the North American esports organisation XSET to join the team. What cars does Clix have? He has a Porsche Taycan 4s, a Lamborghini Huracán and a MBW M5.

He has a Porsche Taycan 4s, a Lamborghini Huracán and a MBW M5. Who has the most earnings in Fortnite? Kyle Giersdorf, also known as Bugha, is the most successful Fortnite esports player, earning over 3.64 million, as per Statista.

Clix's net worth, skills, and achievements solidify his status as a gaming industry star at a young age. He actively engages in community projects, philanthropy, and charity streams and events.

READ ALSO: Pepe Aguilar's daughter: Meet the talented Ángela Aguilar, Mexico's rising star

Briefly.co.za has published an article about Pepe Aguilar's daughter, Angela Aguilar. The Aguilar family is a household name in the music industry, known for producing talented musicians across generations.

Ángela Aguilar is rising as a star in the Latin music world in her own right. Click on the link above to discover her biography and achievements.

Source: Briefly News