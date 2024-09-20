Clix's net worth and earnings: How rich is the pro Fortnite player?
Clix, whose real name is Cody Conrod, is a famous young star in the gaming universe. He is one of the icons that the current generation of gamers and streamers look up to. Clix's net worth has skyrocketed because of his gaming skills, achievements, and charismatic personality.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Clix's profile summary
- What is Clix's net worth?
- How old is Clix currently?
- Clix's career journey
- Frequently asked questions
The renowned star's other revenue streams, such as YouTube and Twitch, contribute to his immense net worth. Here is a deep dive into Clix's life, including the vital elements contributing to his financial prowess.
Clix's profile summary
|Full name
|Cody Conrod
|Nickname
|Clix
|Date of birth
|7 January 2005
|Age
|19 (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|Connecticut, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres
|Weight
|165 pounds or 75 kilograms
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Occupation(s)
|Professional esports player and streamer
|Source of wealth
|Streaming revenue, winnings, endorsements, merchandise sales
|Estimated net worth
|$27 million
|Social media
|Instagram, X(Twitter), Twitch, YouTube
What is Clix's net worth?
The Fortnite star's net worth is an ongoing debate, with various sources, such as Finbold, estimating it at $27 million as of 2024. Cody also confirmed the figures in a recent livestream on YouTube. He said,
It does not matter how much money you have, $4,000 is a lot of money, do you guys get that...If I spent all my money, I would not have any money...Its not $14 million its $27 million.
Other sources estimate Clix's net worth in 2024 to be between $2.2 million and $7.31 million. His wealth has also grown through sponsorships and brand endorsement deals, making him one of the wealthiest gamers on Twitch.
How much has Clix made from Fortnite?
According to Esports Charts, Clix's earnings on the Fortnite stream are around $517,225 as of September 2024. He is a member of the XSET team.
In 2021, he took home over $700,000 before bagging $1.8 million in the Fortnite World Cup solo competition in 2019.
How much is Clix's Twitch earning?
Cody earns over $70,000 monthly from his Twitch streams as per Stream Scheme. With over 7.8 million followers, his earnings could rise to around $100,000 monthly.
What is Clix's monthly income on YouTube?
The streamer has over 3.2 million YouTube subscribers and a high streaming average, earning him around $20,000 monthly. With consistency, he can reach the level of the best-paid YouTubers.
Clix's house and cars
In July 2022, Cody uploaded a house tour video on YouTube showcasing his new home worth $3 million. Clix's cars include a Porsche, a BMW, and a Lamborghini.
In an interview with The Stable on YouTube, the streamer revealed that his first car was a Porsche Taycan 4s. He also had an Audi A5. His current collection includes a Lamborghini Huracán and an MBW M5.
Clix's sponsors
Since the famed gamer has established himself in the gaming industry, he has partnered with various sponsors such as;
- HyperX
- G Fuel
- NZXT
- Secretlab
- Vertagear
How much does Clix earn a month?
The professional esports athlete earns between $2.5 million and $4 million annually from streaming, gaming, sponsor ads, and donations, which translates to around $208,000 to $330,000 monthly. Clix's salary makes him one of the best-paid streamers in 2024.
How old is Clix currently?
Cody is 19 years old as of September 2024. He was born on 7 January 2005 in Connecticut, United States of America.
The streamer has a dog named Max. He has kept most details about his family private, besides revealing that his parents got divorced when he was young. He said,
The divorce thing when it was happening I was like 10, 11. It was hard, it was definately hard seeing them actually split and see arguments happen in front of my face, like seeing your parents actually yell at each other like real yelling and getting mad and you're just sitting there watching just that breaks you.
Clix's career journey
The renowned gamer debuted in the gaming world on 11 November 2017 after creating his YouTube channel.
His first video was on 21 April 2018, showcasing a build war he had participated in. Cody then entered the Fortnite World Championship competitions, winning $58,000 in the finals.
He founded a UEFN studio, Clix Creative, in 2022 and partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of America to spearhead their new esports gaming initiative. His most played and streamed games include:
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Just Chatting
- Among Us
- Variety
- Phasmophobia
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
The streamer was featured in Forbes' 30 under 30 most influential celebrities in 2024. He has achieved much outside streaming, including launching a clothing brand, Dr3aminClothing, in November 2021.
Frequently asked questions
Cody Conrod's accomplishments show that even young gamers can succeed with skill, perseverance, and hard work. Here are the frequently asked questions about him.
- Is Clix on Instagram? The Fortnite gamer has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram as of September 2024.
- How tall is Clix? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.
- How much money does Clix make? He earns between $2.5 million and $4 million annually from streaming, gaming, sponsor ads, and donations.
- Who is Clix sponsored by? His sponsors include HyperX, G Fuel, NZXT, Secretlab, and Vertagear. He also signed a multi-year partnership with the North American esports organisation XSET to join the team.
- What cars does Clix have? He has a Porsche Taycan 4s, a Lamborghini Huracán and a MBW M5.
- Who has the most earnings in Fortnite? Kyle Giersdorf, also known as Bugha, is the most successful Fortnite esports player, earning over 3.64 million, as per Statista.
Clix's net worth, skills, and achievements solidify his status as a gaming industry star at a young age. He actively engages in community projects, philanthropy, and charity streams and events.
Source: Briefly News
Helix Odhiambo (Lifestyle writer) Helix Odhiambo is an award-winning Kenyan journalist and content creator with over 6 years of experience. He graduated with a Degree in Mass Comm & Journalism from Moi University in 2017. In 2016, he won the Goal Blaze Correspondent Award for young writers. He previously worked at Goal.com Kenya, Sportsbrief.com and Legit.ng. Helix joined Briefly in 2024 to cover sports. In 2023, Helix finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: xileh10@gmail.com